London CNN  — 

Few brands are big enough to sell three beers for nearly $100. Elon Musk’s Tesla may be one.

The electric car company has launched a limited edition “GigaBier,” a pilsner-style brew made in Germany. Presented in a glossy black sleeve, the bottle is designed to emulate Tesla’s Cybertruck.

The beer — brewed in Berlin, where Tesla runs one of its gigafactories — ships to 17 countries in Europe, including France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland and Norway. A pack of three costs €89 ($97).

The company jokes that it is “brewed for cyborgs, made by humans.” Musk first talked about the product in 2021 during an event marking the opening of the Berlin plant.

This isn’t Tesla’s first foray into the beverage business. In 2020, it debuted “Tesla Tequila.” The liquor, which came in a lightning-shaped bottle, quickly sold out at $250 apiece. (The GigaBier, which was unveiled on March 30, is still available for purchase.)

The same year, it debuted a pair of mini gym shorts, a playful hit back at investors who had “shorted” Tesla, or bet that its stock would drop.

Tesla revealed the first version of its electric truck in November 2019. But it still hasn’t started production, opting to focus on existing products due to supply chain bottlenecks.

Musk said in January that he expected to begin manufacture of the electric truck “maybe sometime this summer.” It would be “very slow at first” before a ramp-up next year, he noted.