CNN —

Four people were found dead on Monday near a hotel in Cancun, according to Mexican officials, in the latest bout of violence in the popular tourist destination.

Two people have been arrested for their possible participation in the deaths of four people, according to the Attorney General of the state of Quintana Roo.

All the deceased are Mexicans, said José Pablo Mathey Cruz, the Secretary of Public Security of Benito Juárez, the municipality where Cancun is located.

He said the suspects are allegedly engaged in the sale and distribution of narcotics, adding that footage from local security cameras and the joint work of local authorities helped lead to their arrest.

The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed earlier on Monday that three people had been found dead and an investigation was opened. Later, the office said they found a fourth body.

In 2021, the Mexican government said the National Guard would permanently deploy to Cancun and its surrounding area following a rise in violence there linked to organized crime, Reuters reported.

There has been a series of violent incidences around the Caribbean coastal area. In early 2022, two people died after shots were fired in a hotel at Playa del Carmen, CNN en Español reports.

There were shootings reported in late 2021 in the tourist areas of Puerto Morelos and Cancun.