UConn's Tristen Newton blocks a shot by San Diego State's Darrion Trammell during the second half of the NCAA Tournament final on Monday, April 3.

A wild NCAA Tournament filled with upsets and unlikely heroes comes to an end Monday night in Houston.

San Diego State is playing UConn to decide who will be this year's champion in men's college basketball.

UConn (30-8) comes into the game as the favorite, having won all five of its tournament games by double-digit margins. The Huskies have demolished opponents with a deep, balanced attack led by powerful forward Adama Sanogo and sharpshooting guard Jordan Hawkins. If UConn wins, this would be its fifth national title in 25 years.

San Diego State (32-6) is playing in the championship game for the first time in school history. The Aztecs are known for their stifling defense, one of the best in the nation, and they won their semifinal over Florida Atlantic with a dramatic, buzzer-beating shot by Lamont Butler.