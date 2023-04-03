UConn's Tristen Newton blocks a shot by San Diego State's Darrion Trammell during the second half of the NCAA Tournament final on Monday, April 3.
In pictures: San Diego State and UConn play for NCAA title
David J. Phillip/AP

Updated 10:55 PM EDT, Mon April 3, 2023

A wild NCAA Tournament filled with upsets and unlikely heroes comes to an end Monday night in Houston.

San Diego State is playing UConn to decide who will be this year's champion in men's college basketball.

UConn (30-8) comes into the game as the favorite, having won all five of its tournament games by double-digit margins. The Huskies have demolished opponents with a deep, balanced attack led by powerful forward Adama Sanogo and sharpshooting guard Jordan Hawkins. If UConn wins, this would be its fifth national title in 25 years.

San Diego State (32-6) is playing in the championship game for the first time in school history. The Aztecs are known for their stifling defense, one of the best in the nation, and they won their semifinal over Florida Atlantic with a dramatic, buzzer-beating shot by Lamont Butler.

UConn's Jordan Hawkins attempts a dunk at the start of the second half. It clanged off the back of the rim.
David J. Phillip/AP
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler, right, takes a charge on UConn's Donovan Clingan during the first half. At halftime, UConn led 36-24.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
UConn's Andre Jackson Jr., left, competes for the ball with San Diego State's Adam Seiko.
Brynn Anderson/AP
UConn's Joey Calcaterra shoots a layup during the first half.
Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports/Reuters
UConn fans celebrate during the first half.
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
San Diego State's Matt Bradley is defended by Jackson. In the first half, San Diego State went more than 11 minutes without scoring a field goal.
Brynn Anderson/AP
UConn head coach Dan Hurley yells during the first half.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NRG Stadium, the site of this year's Final Four, is also the home of the NFL's Houston Texans.
Logan Riely/Getty Images
Newton pulls down a rebound in the first half.
Brynn Anderson/AP
UConn fans cheer before the game.
Brynn Anderson/AP
The flag is unfurled for the National Anthem before the game.
Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Astronauts for <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/03/world/artemis-2-astronaut-crew-scn/index.html" target="_blank">the upcoming Artemis II mission</a> pose for a photo at the game. The crew members, from left, are Jeremy Hansen, Christina Hammock Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman.
Brynn Anderson/AP