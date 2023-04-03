CNN —

Former President Donald Trump is making his way to his hometown of New York City where he is expected to voluntarily surrender after being indicted last week.

He will leave his gated Florida Resort Mar-a-Lago and motorcade to his iconic private jet, which has served as an iconic backdrop for his campaign events since 2016.

Trump’s beloved gold-plated Boeing 757 with Rolls-Royce engines will carry him from Palm Beach International Airport around noon ET, landing at New York’s LaGuardia airport around 3 p.m. ET, according to multiple sources familiar with his plans. Secret Service limos will then receive the former president and drive him to Trump Tower to spend the night before going to Manhattan’s criminal court building tomorrow where he is expected to turn himself in.

We’re tracking Trump’s plane from take-off to landing via ADS-B Exchange, a network of antennas tracking publicly-available aircraft transponder signals. Follow the live progress of Trump’s aircraft on the map below. Data will update automatically every two minutes.