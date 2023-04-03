US Supreme Court 220315 FILE
Emily Elconin/Reuters
CNN  — 

The Supreme Court will let stand the conviction of a Louisiana inmate who was convicted of murder and sentenced to death for his role in an attempted prison escape involving five other inmates.

The justices declined on Monday to take up the appeal filed by the inmate, David Brown.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, joined by her liberal colleagues Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, dissented from the court’s 6-3 decision not to hear the case.

Louisiana asked the court to reject Brown’s position, emphasizing the grisly nature of the murder of Captain David Knapps, who was bludgeoned to death in the restroom of the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Brown had argued that he was part of the escape – but not the murder – of the corrections officers and said the state suppressed evidence that would have helped him. Lawyers for Brown said a co-defendant confessed that he and another inmate committed the murder.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh (L) shakes hands with President Donald Trump during Kavanaugh's ceremonial swearing in in the East Room of the White House October 08, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was confirmed in the Senate 50-48 after a contentious process that included several women accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh (L) shakes hands with President Donald Trump during Kavanaugh's ceremonial swearing in in the East Room of the White House October 08, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was confirmed in the Senate 50-48 after a contentious process that included several women accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Inside Donald Trump's rocky relationship with the Supreme Court

Brown had asked the high court to take up the case to examine whether the state violated Brady v. Maryland, a 1963 Supreme Court decision that established that the prosecution must turn over all evidence that could exonerate a defendant.

“We have repeatedly reversed lower courts – and Louisiana courts, in particular – for similar refusals to enforce the Fourteenth Amendment’s mandate that favorable and material evidence in the government’s possession be disclosed to the defense before trial,” Jackson wrote in dissent.

In the case at hand, the Louisiana Supreme Court said that the failure to disclose the confession did not violate Brady because the other inmate who confessed never said that Brown was not present.