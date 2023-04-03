Trump legal team drama magic wall vpx
'You can't make this up': The dramatic history within Trump's legal team
02:47 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
Trump legal team drama magic wall vpx
'You can't make this up': The dramatic history within Trump's legal team
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Evan Gershkovich - handout from WSJ
This is what journalist was working on before getting arrested in Russia
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fox News Text 2
'He could easily destroy us': See Tucker Carlson's private text about Trump
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tucker carlson jon stewart SPLIT
Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Parisis "Gerry" Filippatos
Hear from the attorney for a former Fox News producer who is suing the network
04:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
paul rudd olivia colman prank bbc radio
Oscar winner pulls hilarious prank on Paul Rudd during radio show
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tubi super bowl ad prank reax
A Super Bowl ad left viewers yelling for their remotes. Here's why
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
evan lambert arrest 1
'Just trying to do my job': Reporter arrested at governor's news conference
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
joe rogan ilhan omar split
Joe Rogan says Ilhan Omar shouldn't have apologized for statement that drew criticism
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Newsmax 2
DirectTV's move to drop right-wing channel has Conservatives crying foul
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Jason Vanderground
See the 'big money marketing' of Jesus that's set to air during the Super Bowl
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Benjamin Hall Fox News
Fox News reporter makes emotional return to air after recovering from Ukraine attack
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james corden
Late night hosts mock James Cameron, Tom Cruise after Oscar nominees revealed
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Donald Trump uses his cellphone as he holds a roundtable discussion with Governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2-year ban
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
late night biden home docs
Late night hosts caught making the same joke over latest White House drama
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
BBC Sex Noise Prank 1
Raunchy prank disrupts BBC broadcast
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

History will unfold live before millions of television news viewers on Tuesday as former President Donald Trump travels to Manhattan Criminal Court to be arraigned after last week’s unprecedented indictment.

The extraordinary moment will present newsrooms with a slew of coverage conundrums and test how well outlets have adapted to reporting on Trump since he left office in disgrace and largely vanished from the public view.

A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. Sign up for the daily digest chronicling the evolving media landscape here.

To help guide news organizations with tackling this thorny story, I reached out to a few smart members of the industry for their thoughts:

► Margaret Sullivan: “Use what we’ve learned since 2015 about covering Trump (if we really have learned!) and adjust accordingly. Weigh the newsworthiness of the moment against the likelihood of spreading his predictable lies. Fact-checking later is not nearly as effective as putting his statements in context before blasting them out raw. Remember we’re in the truth and democracy business, and let that guide the way.”

► Bill Grueskin: “My advice: Ignore the courthouse circus, and focus on the merits of the DA’s case. Is there new evidence? Are there new witnesses? What does the indictment tell us that we didn’t already know about Trump’s payment to Stormy Daniels? And what about that is provably illegal?”

► Jack Shafer: “Editors and producers should stop looking over their shoulders worrying about what the ox peckers might say about their camera angles, the number of hours they spend on the booking, the number of column inches they burn on the prosecution and trust their own journalistic instincts and training. It’s a story, follow it. Inform your readers and viewers.”

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 11: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to the White House residence as they exit Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the First Lady traveled earlier to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania to mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 11: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to the White House residence as they exit Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the First Lady traveled earlier to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania to mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

What to know about the Trump indictment on the eve of his court appearance

► Susan Glasser: “I’m exhausted by the pre-spin and breathless coverage of an indictment we haven’t seen yet and Trump’s motorcade and plane flying, as if those were momentous events in their own right. The news will be what we learn about the particulars of the case and, if it’s released, the history-making mug shot of the first ever former president to be charged in a criminal case. Trump’s statements since the indictment have made news by being incendiary verging on reckless — and his evening presser is likely to offer more in this vein. In the end, most of this is likely to be a little remembered spectacle that Trump is milking for all it’s worth — and it will be the outcome of this case that will shape its place in history, and what political affect it is eventually judged to have.”

► Preet Bharara: “Don’t jump the gun. Know there will be surprises. Beware making this some Mano a Mano, Alvin Bragg versus Donald Trump story.”

► Molly Jong-Fast: “He needs to be covered as a truth sandwich. Tell the truth before you repeat one of his lies. if you can don’t repeat the lies. If you must repeat the lie be sure to say it’s a LIE. Don’t use his campaign’s framing! Don’t let him be your assignment editor. Trump is a candidate and also likely a defendant, treat him like every other candidate and defendant. Don’t give him the benefit of the doubt.”

► Alyssa Farah: “Be careful not to be spun by Trump world. Trump is currently spiraling over this indictment but he and his team will do everything in their power to try to harness the narrative and frame it as a win for him. Take a step back, contextualize this moment for history: being indicted is never a good thing and it hurts him in a general election regardless of what he says.”