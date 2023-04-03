Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

April 4, 2023

Today CNN 10 looks at how an astronaut’s first spaceflight will be long and historic. Astronaut Frank Rubio initially set out for a six-month mission, but a coolant leak on his spacecraft means he will be stationed in space until at least the end of September, making it the longest mission ever for a US astronaut. Then CNN 10 heads to Arkansas where we will show you the aftermath of a tornado that rocked a local high school football field. CNN 10 will also head to Venezuela where “news anchors” are created by AI technology. And before you go, CNN 10 dives underwater in the trenches off Japan to show you the deepest fish ever filmed. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10