McDonalds Drive Thru Thumb
McDonald's tests system that could change the fast food industry
01:59 - Source: CNN Business
Food and Drink 16 videos
McDonalds Drive Thru Thumb
McDonald's tests system that could change the fast food industry
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NA Negroni
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vid thumb grain 1
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cromwell starbucks protest
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tip culture
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kebab launch moos high
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
McDonalds
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN  — 

McDonald’s instructed corporate employees to work from home this week in anticipation of layoffs, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

“During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization,” the company said in an email to employees, according to the Journal. “We want to ensure the comfort and confidentiality of our people during the notification period.”

The company reportedly told employees who can’t access computers during this time to give their personal contact information to their managers. McDonald’s has 150,000 employees in its company-owned locations and offices globally, with 70% of those positions outside of the United States, according to the Journal. McDonald’s declined to comment for this story.

McDonald's CEO said in January that job cuts were coming.
McDonald's CEO said in January that job cuts were coming.
Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

In January, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to staff that job cuts are coming.

“We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead,” Kempczinski wrote at the time, adding that “certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth.”

McDonald’s (MCD) is one of several companies, including many in the tech industry, to announce layoffs in recent months.

Meta (META), owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, said in March that it would make a second round of job cuts. Around that time, Amazon (AMZN) announced that it too would make cuts on top of those announced in January. Others like Disney (DIS) and Tyson (TSN) are also laying people off.

But while many of these companies have struggled, McDonald’s has been doing well.

The chain, which has been implementing a growth plan since the start of the pandemic, reported 10.9% sales growth globally in locations open at least 13 months in 2022. The company is planning to open 1,900 new restaurants throughout the world in 2023.