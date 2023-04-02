CNN —

Three people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting inside a bar in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the Whiskey Barrel Saloon around 10 p.m. ET and found three adults dead inside. Three others were transported from the scene to the hospital, one in critical condition and two with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to Oklahoma City Police.

No information was available on who opened fire or what led up the shooting.

Police told community members to avoid the area as investigators probed the scene, saying they’re responding to a “significant incident with large law enforcement presence,” according to an Oklahoma City Police tweet.

The Whiskey Barrel Saloon is a bar and grill in southwest Oklahoma City. Video from CNN affiliate KOCO showed police cruisers swarming the business late Saturday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.