Start your week smart: Deadly tornadoes, Trump indictment, Medicaid coverage

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Published 8:55 AM EDT, Sun April 2, 2023
CNN  — 

When you think about breakfast, what comes to mind? Pancakes? Bacon and eggs? Maybe oatmeal or a blueberry muffin? What about a hot cup of … ramen noodles?

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Devastated communities across the South and Midwest are picking up the pieces and digging through debris after ferocious storms and tornadoes leveled neighborhoods and left at least 22 people dead. The tornadoes crushed homes and businesses, ripped roofs off buildings, splintered trees and sent vehicles flying.

• Former President Donald Trump’s indictment by a New York grand jury has thrust the nation into uncharted political, legal and historical waters, and raised a slew of questions about how the criminal case will unfold. He’s expected to appear in court Tuesday.

• Millions of Americans are at risk of losing their Medicaid coverage in coming months, but residents in five states will be the first to bear the brunt of the terminations starting in April.

• Southwest Airlines unveiled an “action plan” to prevent another meltdown like the one from December that left 16,700 flights canceled and 2 million passengers stranded over the busy holiday travel season.

• Pope Francis joked that he is “still alive” as he left the hospital in Rome where he spent a few days being treated for a respiratory infection.

The week ahead

Monday

NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will jointly announce the names of the four astronauts who will take a journey around the moon next year aboard the Artemis II rocket. The three Americans and one Canadian will fly farther than any humans traveled during the Apollo missions that ended more than 50 years ago.

Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump is expected to appear in court for his arraignment following his indictment last week by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. It’s the first time in US history that a current or former president has been criminally charged. The indictment was filed under seal and the charges are not yet public. Trump’s attorney said the former president will “absolutely” voluntarily surrender to New York law enforcement and plans to file “substantial” legal challenges.

And voters in Chicago will go to the polls to elect a new mayor. Incumbent Lori Lightfoot lost her bid for a second term in February after failing to make one of two runoff spots. Lightfoot, who was elected in 2019, was unable to overcome years of fights with the police and teachers’ unions, a spike in violent crime and Chicago’s slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wednesday

The Jewish holiday of Passover begins at sundown.

Friday

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the monthly employment report for March. In February, the US economy added a better-than-expected 311,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.6% from 3.4%. Stock and bond markets, however, will be closed for Good Friday.

One Thing: Rethinking school safety

In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN senior crime and justice correspondent Shimon Prokupecz joins the show to discuss how the swift law enforcement response to the school shooting in Nashville compares to the delayed response in Uvalde, Texas. Plus, we examine how conversations around school safety have evolved in the face of inaction on gun-control reform. Listen for more

Photos of the week

A child cries on a bus leaving The Covenant School after a deadly shooting at the school in Nashville on Monday, March 27.
Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/AP
People block a busy highway during a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, March 26. For months, hundreds of thousands of Israelis<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/03/27/middleeast/gallery/israel-judicial-reform-protests/index.html" target="_blank"> have been taking to the streets</a> to protest proposed changes to the country's legal system.
Amit Elkayam
Iowa basketball player Kate Martin celebrates Sunday, March 26, after the Hawkeyes defeated Louisville<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/27/sport/caitlin-clark-march-madness-final-four-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> to advance to the Final Four</a>.
Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are flanked by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, during a welcoming ceremony in Berlin on Wednesday, March 29. It marked the start of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/29/europe/gallery/king-charles-visits-germany/index.html" target="_blank">Charles' first overseas state visit as monarch</a>, and it was the first time a head of state had been officially welcomed at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate rather than the official residence of the German president.
Ronny Hartmann/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian military paramedics tend to a wounded serviceman as they move him away from the front lines near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 23. He was hit by shrapnel in the arm and leg, but his injuries were not life-threatening, according to Agence France-Presse.
Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
The sun rises in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, March 29.
Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images
San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee is defended by Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner during an NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 26. San Diego State won 57-56 to advance to its<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/26/sport/ncaa-tournament-final-four-san-diego-miami/index.html" target="_blank"> first Final Four in school history</a>.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
A woman looks at extensive storm damage in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Saturday, March 25. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/28/us/mississippi-tornado-mother-child/index.html" target="_blank">An outbreak of storms and tornadoes </a>left a trail of destruction that killed at least 21 people in Mississippi alone.
Rory Doyle/The New York Times/Redux
Nana the polar bear plays with a ball at the Hanover Adventure Zoo in Hanover, Germany, on Friday, March 23.
Moritz Frankenberg/DPA/AP
A woman in a Starbucks Workers Union shirt becomes emotional as Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO, prepares to testify before a US Senate committee on Wednesday, March 29. US Sen. Bernie Sanders was among those <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/29/business/howard-schultz-testimony-starbucks/index.html" target="_blank">who pressed Schultz on the coffee company's labor practices</a>.
Kenny Holston/The New York Times/Redux
A woman hugs two girls during a vigil for the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/28/us/victims-covenant-school-shooting-nashville/index.html" target="_blank">school shooting victims</a> in Nashville on Monday, March 27.
Liam Kennedy/The Tennessean/USA Today Network
Drag queen Brigitte Bandit, left, testifies against an anti-drag show bill in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, March 23. Texas is one of the Republican-led states that are considering legislation to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/05/politics/drag-show-legislation/index.html" target="_blank">restrict or prohibit drag show performances in the presence of children</a>.
Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network
Riot police face protesters during clashes in Paris on Thursday, March 23. Workers in France <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/23/business/france-national-strike-pension-reform/index.html" target="_blank">staged a national strike that day</a>, protesting a retirement-age increase that was pushed through parliament without a vote.
Kiran Ridley/Getty Images
Tourists pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Fuzhou, China, on Tuesday, March 28.
VCG/Getty Images
A giant meatball, made with a tiny amount of woolly mammoth DNA, is presented at a science museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday, March 28. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/28/world/mammoth-meatballs-cultured-meat-climate-scn/index.html" target="_blank">The publicity stunt </a>was the work of Vow, an Australian cultured meat startup.
Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/25/politics/texas-trump-2024-rally/index.html" target="_blank">campaign rally in Waco</a>, Texas, on Saturday, March 25. Trump, who is running for president again, railed against what he called "prosecutorial misconduct" and denied any wrongdoing amid investigations in New York, Georgia and Washington. On Thursday, a grand jury in Manhattan<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/30/politics/donald-trump-indictment/index.html" target="_blank"> voted to indict Trump</a>, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. It's the first time in American history that a current or former president will face criminal charges. The Manhattan district attorney's office has been investigating Trump in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election. Trump released a statement in response to the indictment claiming it was "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A lion is seen at Planète Sauvage, an animal park in Port-Saint-Pere, France, on Wednesday, March 29.
Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images
Hindu devotees pray in the Sarayu River in Ayodhya, India, on Thursday, March 30. It was for the Rama Navami festival that celebrates the birthday of the Hindu God Rama.
Manish Swarup/AP
A crying migrant leans on an ambulance as a person she knows is attended to by medics in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Monday, March 27. At least 38 people died <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/28/americas/mexico-migrants-fire-intl/index.html" target="_blank">when a fire broke out </a>at a government-run migrant detention center in Ciudad Juarez.
Omar Ornelas/The El Paso Times/AP
Girls attend the first day of school in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, March 25. But high school remained closed for girls for the second year since the Taliban returned to power.
Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
A protester throws a bottle at the Lebanese Central Bank building in Beirut on Friday, March 24. The country has been in a<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/22/asia/lebanon-banks-shut-holdups-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> financial crisis</a> since 2019.
Hassan Ammar/AP
This aerial photo, taken on Tuesday, March 28, shows an area affected by a landslide in Alausi, Ecuador. The deadly landslide was triggered by months of heavy rain.
Marcos Pin/AFP/Getty images
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during a civil trial in Park City, Utah, on Friday, March 24. A Utah jury later<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/30/entertainment/gwyneth-paltrow-ski-collision/index.html" target="_blank"> found her not liable</a> in a 2016 ski collision case. Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, sued Paltrow over lasting injuries he said he sustained when the two collided at a resort in Park City more than seven years ago. Paltrow testified that Sanderson skied into her, and she sought $1 in damages, plus attorneys' fees, in her counterclaim. The jury deliberated for a little over two hours before returning their verdict in favor of Paltrow.
Rick Bowmer/Pool/Getty Images
Iowa's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/27/sport/caitlin-clark-march-madness-final-four-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Caitlin Clark</a> shoots a 3-pointer during the NCAA Tournament game against Louisville on Sunday, March 26. Clark became the first player in NCAA Tournament history — men's or women's — to record a 40-point triple-double. She finished with 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as Iowa won 97-83 to book a spot in the Final Four.
Stephen Brashear/AP
Protesters Addie Brue and Madeline Lederman shout "do something" to Tennessee state Rep. Jeremy Faison, chairman of the House Republican Caucus, as he walks toward the House chamber doors in Nashville on Thursday, March 30. This was a few days after the deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.
Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/AP
Japan's Kaori Sakamoto performs during the gala exhibition of the World Figure Skating Championships on Sunday, March 26. It was a couple of days after she successfully defended her world title.
Issei Kato/Reuters
Eric Reed, left, helps his father, A.C. Warfield, salvage what he can on Sunday, March 26, after a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/28/us/mississippi-tornado-mother-child/index.html" target="_blank">disastrous tornado</a> tore through Rolling Fork, Mississippi.
Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Actress Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Los Angeles premiere for the film "Murder Mystery 2" on Tuesday, March 28.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Britain's King Charles III, left, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, try cheese-making during a visit to Brodowin, Germany, on Thursday, March 30. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/03/29/europe/gallery/king-charles-visits-germany/index.html" target="_blank">See more photos from the King's visit to Germany</a>.
Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage/Getty Images
Alfredo Martinez and his family come back to retrieve their car, which Martinez's wife had abandoned after she became stuck in floodwaters near Corcoran, California, on Saturday, March 25.
Mark Abramson/The New York Times/Redux
Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, left, watches her shot after colliding with Virginia Tech's D'asia Gregg during an NCAA Tournament game on Monday, March 27.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
French high-wire artist Philippe Petit performs above the Great Hall at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, on Thursday, March 23.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
A farm in Corcoran, California, unloads part of its herd at the South Creek Dairy in Earlimart, California, on Saturday, March 25. Epic rainfall that has walloped California's Central Valley since late December has left no place for excess water to go, forcing farmers and emergency crews to race to save dairies, farmland and orchards. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/03/23/world/gallery/photos-this-week-march-16-march-23/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 37 photos</a>.
Mark Abramson/The New York Times/Redux
The week in 33 photos

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, will air live from Austin, Texas, tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Keith Urban are among the musicians expected to perform during the show, which will feature a tribute to Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” arrives on Hulu Monday. It follows the life of the actress and model as she discovers her power after being sexualized at a young age in movies like “The Blue Lagoon.”

“Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” airs Friday on Apple TV+. The documentary chronicles the life and career of the six-time Grand Slam champion, who was released from prison in December after serving eight months of a two-and-a-half-year sentence for charges related to his 2017 bankruptcy case.

In theaters

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and Jack Black, opens on Wednesday.

“Air” reunites “Good Will Hunting” duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the origin story of basketball legend Michael Jordan’s partnership with Nike. The movie also features Jason Bateman and Viola Davis, who Jordan insisted should play his mother. “Air” hits theaters Wednesday. Based on the trailer, Affleck’s portrayal of Nike founder Phil Knight — complete with tracksuits and shaggy hair — may be worth the price of admission.

And speaking of shaggy hair, “Paint” stars Owen Wilson as a familiar-looking public television painter who is convinced he has it all — until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) he loves. “Paint” opens Friday.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

Looking for something new to watch? Tennis legends Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang will go head-to-head today at 12 p.m. ET in pursuit of a $1 million prize in the inaugural Pickleball Slam on ESPN.

March Madness is drawing to a close. LSU and Iowa square off in the women’s NCAA championship game today at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Connecticut and San Diego State face each other in the men’s championship game Monday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

And The Masters golf tournament tees off Thursday in Augusta, Georgia. Scottie Scheffler, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, is the defending champion.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz here to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 54% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

Major Tom

In preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crew announcement on Monday, travel back in time (and space) with this ’80s-tastic video. (Click here to view)

