Start your week smart: Deadly tornadoes, Trump indictment, Medicaid coverage

When you think about breakfast, what comes to mind? Pancakes? Bacon and eggs? Maybe oatmeal or a blueberry muffin? What about a hot cup of … ramen noodles?

The weekend that was

• Devastated communities across the South and Midwest are picking up the pieces and digging through debris after ferocious storms and tornadoes leveled neighborhoods and left at least 22 people dead. The tornadoes crushed homes and businesses, ripped roofs off buildings, splintered trees and sent vehicles flying.

• Former President Donald Trump’s indictment by a New York grand jury has thrust the nation into uncharted political, legal and historical waters, and raised a slew of questions about how the criminal case will unfold. He’s expected to appear in court Tuesday.

• Millions of Americans are at risk of losing their Medicaid coverage in coming months, but residents in five states will be the first to bear the brunt of the terminations starting in April.

• Southwest Airlines unveiled an “action plan” to prevent another meltdown like the one from December that left 16,700 flights canceled and 2 million passengers stranded over the busy holiday travel season.

• Pope Francis joked that he is “still alive” as he left the hospital in Rome where he spent a few days being treated for a respiratory infection.

The week ahead

Monday

NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will jointly announce the names of the four astronauts who will take a journey around the moon next year aboard the Artemis II rocket. The three Americans and one Canadian will fly farther than any humans traveled during the Apollo missions that ended more than 50 years ago.

Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump is expected to appear in court for his arraignment following his indictment last week by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. It’s the first time in US history that a current or former president has been criminally charged. The indictment was filed under seal and the charges are not yet public. Trump’s attorney said the former president will “absolutely” voluntarily surrender to New York law enforcement and plans to file “substantial” legal challenges.

And voters in Chicago will go to the polls to elect a new mayor. Incumbent Lori Lightfoot lost her bid for a second term in February after failing to make one of two runoff spots. Lightfoot, who was elected in 2019, was unable to overcome years of fights with the police and teachers’ unions, a spike in violent crime and Chicago’s slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wednesday

The Jewish holiday of Passover begins at sundown.

Friday

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the monthly employment report for March. In February, the US economy added a better-than-expected 311,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.6% from 3.4%. Stock and bond markets, however, will be closed for Good Friday.

One Thing: Rethinking school safety

In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN senior crime and justice correspondent Shimon Prokupecz joins the show to discuss how the swift law enforcement response to the school shooting in Nashville compares to the delayed response in Uvalde, Texas. Plus, we examine how conversations around school safety have evolved in the face of inaction on gun-control reform. Listen for more.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, will air live from Austin, Texas, tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Keith Urban are among the musicians expected to perform during the show, which will feature a tribute to Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” arrives on Hulu Monday. It follows the life of the actress and model as she discovers her power after being sexualized at a young age in movies like “The Blue Lagoon.”

“Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” airs Friday on Apple TV+. The documentary chronicles the life and career of the six-time Grand Slam champion, who was released from prison in December after serving eight months of a two-and-a-half-year sentence for charges related to his 2017 bankruptcy case.

In theaters

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and Jack Black, opens on Wednesday.

“Air” reunites “Good Will Hunting” duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the origin story of basketball legend Michael Jordan’s partnership with Nike. The movie also features Jason Bateman and Viola Davis, who Jordan insisted should play his mother. “Air” hits theaters Wednesday. Based on the trailer, Affleck’s portrayal of Nike founder Phil Knight — complete with tracksuits and shaggy hair — may be worth the price of admission.

And speaking of shaggy hair, “Paint” stars Owen Wilson as a familiar-looking public television painter who is convinced he has it all — until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) he loves. “Paint” opens Friday.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

Looking for something new to watch? Tennis legends Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang will go head-to-head today at 12 p.m. ET in pursuit of a $1 million prize in the inaugural Pickleball Slam on ESPN.

March Madness is drawing to a close. LSU and Iowa square off in the women’s NCAA championship game today at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Connecticut and San Diego State face each other in the men’s championship game Monday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

And The Masters golf tournament tees off Thursday in Augusta, Georgia. Scottie Scheffler, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, is the defending champion.

