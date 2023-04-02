LSU beats Iowa to win its first NCAA women’s basketball championship

By Kevin Dotson, CNN
Updated 6:29 PM EDT, Sun April 2, 2023
LSU players celebrate after winning the national championship game on Sunday, April 2.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
LSU's Angel Reese gestures toward her ring finger in the final moments of the game.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson hugs head coach Kim Mulkey at the end of the game.
Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports/Reuters
LSU came into the tournament as a No. 3 seed, but it knocked off a 1-seed (Virginia Tech) and a 2-seed (Iowa) in the Final Four.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
LSU's Alexis Morris drives to the basket during the second half. She had 19 of her 21 points in the second half.
Darron Cummings/AP
Morris, center, is congratulated by teammates after drawing a foul in the fourth quarter.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
An Iowa fan holds a "believe" sign during the second half.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Iowa star Caitlin Clark runs back on defense after making a 3-pointer in the second half.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Players jostle for position in the second half.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Iowa's Molly Davis is defended by Reese in the second half.
Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports/Reuters
LSU players celebrate after Jasmine Carson hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first half. The Tigers led Iowa 59-42.
Darron Cummings/AP
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder walks the sideline during the first half.
Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Reese is defended by Iowa's McKenna Warnock in the first quarter.
Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Reese and Monika Czinano battle for a rebound.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Carson reacts after hitting a 3-pointer in the second quarter. Carson came off the bench to score 21 first-half points, and she was 5-for-5 from behind the 3-point arc.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Clark yells from the sideline during the first half. She was in foul trouble for much of the game.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Johnson is fouled by Clark in the first quarter.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Mulkey reacts to a call during the first half.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Clark hits one of her four 3-pointers in the first quarter. She finished the first half with 16 points.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
LSU's LaDazhia Williams is defended in the first half.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Reese and Czinano compete for the opening jump ball.
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
The National Anthem is played before the game in Dallas.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
First lady Jill Biden, in the green jacket, takes in the game with tennis legend Billie Jean King, right.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
LSU players high-five fans on their way to the game.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Iowa fans get ready for the game at the American Airlines Center.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
CNN  — 

The LSU Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 Sunday to win the program’s first NCAA women’s basketball national championship in Dallas, Texas.

LSU shot a blistering 58% from the field in the first half, including 75% from three-point range.

The Tigers’ 59 first half points set a new record for most points scored in a half in a women’s championship game and gave LSU a 17-point lead headed to the locker room.

The Tigers’ first half barrage was sparked by Jasmine Carson, who came off the bench to score 21 points for LSU in the opening half, including a perfect five of five on three-pointers. Carson finished with 22 points to lead the Tigers.

LSU’s 102 total points also set a new record for most points scored by a team in a women’s championship game.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark led all scorers with 30 points in the game, setting a new record for most points scored in a women’s tournament in the process with 191. The 2023 national player of the year broke the previous women’s record of 177 points set by Sheryl Swoopes in 1993 playing for Texas Tech. Swoopes set the record playing in fives games compared to Clark’s six game total.

Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey was emotional during the game’s final seconds as she secured LSU’s first women’s basketball championship in just her second year at the helm for the Tigers.

Mulkey previously won three national championships coaching the Baylor Bears.

