LSU's Alexis Morris drives to the basket during the second half of the national championship game on Sunday, April 2.

There will be a new champion crowned today in women's college basketball.

For the first time in each school's history, Iowa and LSU are playing in the final of the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa (31-6) is led by guard Caitlin Clark, the Naismith National Player of the Year who has been setting records with her dazzling offensive skills.

In the Elite Eight, Clark became the first player in NCAA Tournament history — men's or women's — to record a 40-point triple-double. In the Final Four, she scored 41 points and added eight assists to help the Hawkeyes upset top-ranked South Carolina, who came into the game undefeated and hadn't lost in over a year.

LSU (33-2) has been one of the best teams in the country all season, and the Tigers' leading scorer is forward Angel Reese. Reese had 24 points and 12 rebounds in the comeback win over Virginia Tech in the Final Four. The Tigers are also coached by Kim Mulkey, who won three national championships when she was Baylor's head coach.