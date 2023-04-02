LSU's Alexis Morris drives to the basket during the second half of the national championship game on Sunday, April 2.
In pictures: Iowa and LSU play for national title
Updated 5:41 PM EDT, Sun April 2, 2023

There will be a new champion crowned today in women's college basketball.

For the first time in each school's history, Iowa and LSU are playing in the final of the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa (31-6) is led by guard Caitlin Clark, the Naismith National Player of the Year who has been setting records with her dazzling offensive skills.

In the Elite Eight, Clark became the first player in NCAA Tournament history — men's or women's — to record a 40-point triple-double. In the Final Four, she scored 41 points and added eight assists to help the Hawkeyes upset top-ranked South Carolina, who came into the game undefeated and hadn't lost in over a year.

LSU (33-2) has been one of the best teams in the country all season, and the Tigers' leading scorer is forward Angel Reese. Reese had 24 points and 12 rebounds in the comeback win over Virginia Tech in the Final Four. The Tigers are also coached by Kim Mulkey, who won three national championships when she was Baylor's head coach.

An Iowa fan holds a "believe" sign during the second half.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark runs back on defense after making a 3-pointer in the second half.
Players jostle for position in the second half.
Iowa's Molly Davis is defended by LSU's Angel Reese in the second half.
LSU players celebrate after Jasmine Carson hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first half. The Tigers led Iowa 59-42.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder walks the sideline during the first half.
Reese is defended by Iowa's McKenna Warnock in the first quarter.
Carson reacts after hitting a 3-pointer in the second quarter. Carson came off the bench to score 21 first-half points, and she was 5-for-5 from behind the 3-point arc.
Clark yells from the sideline during the first half. She was in foul trouble for much of the game.
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson is fouled by Clark in the first quarter.
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a call during the first half.
Clark hits one of her four 3-pointers in the first quarter. She finished the first half with 16 points.
LSU's LaDazhia Williams is defended in the first half.
Reese and Monika Czinano compete for the opening jump ball.
The National Anthem is played before the game in Dallas.
First lady Jill Biden, in the green jacket, takes in the game with tennis legend Billie Jean King, right.
LSU players high-five fans on their way to the game.
Iowa fans get ready for the game at the American Airlines Center.
