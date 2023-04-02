Autopilot features are demonstrated in a Tesla Model S during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015.
Video: Tesla car in autonomous mode causes pileup in San Francisco
01:18 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
Autopilot features are demonstrated in a Tesla Model S during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015.
Video: Tesla car in autonomous mode causes pileup in San Francisco
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 033023 clip 2 16x9
Plastic water bottles are not just bad for environment - how they impact your health
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lila Varisco
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
birth of cell phones 1982 vault screengrab 01
Watch how CNN covered the birth of cell phones
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
thomas hoenig
Ex-Fed official argues Fed should continue to raise interest rates
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dave ricks eli lilly ceo cnntm thumb vpx
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 2 15 23
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson Burnett vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
m&m thumb
M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end to the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Tesla reported a modest 4% rise in sales in the first quarter compared to the final three months of last year, despite a series of price cuts on its lower priced vehicles and talk by CEO Elon Musk about strong demand at those lower prices.

The first quarter also marked the fourth straight quarter that Tesla has produced more vehicles than it has delivered to customers. Some of that may be due to the ramp up in production at two new factories, one in Texas, the other in Germany, which opened last spring, and a lag between that increased production and sales.

Tesla said there was an increase in the number of its more expensive models, the Model S and Model X, in transit to Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as to the Asia Pacific region.

But it does mean that over the last 12 months Tesla has produced 78,000 more cars than it has sold, suggesting that talk of strong demand by Tesla executives may not be backed up by the numbers.

“Early this year, we had a price adjustment. After that, we actually generated a huge demand, more than we can produce, really,” said Tom Zhu, Tesla’s executive in charge of global production and sales. “And as Elon said, as long as you offer a product with value at affordable price, you don’t have to worry about demand.”

The company reported it completed sales of 422,875 vehicles in the quarter. That’s short of the forecast of 430,000 vehicles from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. But Dan Ives, tech analyst for Wedbush Securities, said the consensus that Wall Street was looking for was deliveries of 421,500, which would mean a very narrow beat for Tesla.

Even Ives, a bull on Tesla stock, said the lower prices that Tesla got for cars in the quarter will mean tighter profit margins going forward. Tesla will report full first quarter financial results on April 19.

“The big question will be margins as cutting prices will have an impact on this front,” he said in a note to clients Sunday.

First quarter production was up only 0.2% from the final three months of 2022, despite it efforts to ramp up production in Germany and Texas.

Production and sales were up much more when compared to the first quarter of 2022, with production up 44% and deliveries up 36%. But even that suggests that Tesla is below the 50% annual growth target it has set for the company long term.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA), which fell 65% in 2022 for its worst annual performance ever, closed Friday up 68% so far in 2023. Still that left shares off 41% from where they stood at the end of 2021.