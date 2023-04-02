SNL Michael Che pranks Colin Jost
CNN  — 

No one is ever safe on April Fools’ Day, and this year that included hapless Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost.

The “Saturday Night Live” castmember was doing his usual Weekend Update segment with co-anchor Michael Che this weekend, on the episode hosted by Quinta Brunson, and from the top of the segment, Jost seemed to be getting considerably less laughs than Che.

About a third of the way through, while the pair were still serving up jokes related to the Trump indictment, Jost seemingly fell flat during a joke at his expense about the former president’s supporters.

Amid the lukewarm laughter, an audience member yelled out, “You stink!” and Jost appeared to finally catch on to what was happening.

Then Che confirmed it, informing his co-anchor, “I told them not to laugh at you for April Fools’.”

At this point, Jost completely lost it, putting his head down on the desk while laughing.

“I was truly like, ‘Am I not mic’d?!’” Jost exclaimed. “And then I was like, ‘Oh, I just suck.’”

The pair tried to carry on with the segment, but it was a struggle at first. Jost told Che, “You’re evil!” in the middle of Che’s next joke, and when the camera returned to Jost, he was barely keeping it together.

Before launching into another joke, Jost said through fits of laughter, “That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done to me!”

He then interrupted himself twice, letting everyone know that he was “covered in sweat” and “shaking.”

The rest of Weekend Update went off without a hitch, including a conversation with Michaelangelo’s David (played by Michael Longfellow) after a recent controversy involving the statue.

The “SNL” episode was Brunson’s hosting debut, and her highlights included a spoof Netflix documentary trailer about aggressive bridesmaids and bridezillas, along with a hilarious skit in a traffic jam opposite Mikey Day.

Lil Yachty was the musical guest this weekend. “Saturday Night Live” returns with a new episode next week with host Molly Shannon and musical guest the Jonas Brothers.