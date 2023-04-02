Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

April 3, 2023

oday CNN 10 is looking at deadly tornadoes impacting communities in the South and Midwest regions of the United States. More than fifty tornado reports were recorded Friday in at least seven states causing severe damage and destruction. Then, CNN 10 has the story on former president Donald Trump who is expected to appear in a New York courtroom tomorrow following a formal criminal charge late last week by a Manhattan grand jury. Plus, we’ll catch up with Nelly Cheboi, who was named CNN Hero of the Year for her nonprofit Techlit. All that and an update on all things March Madness on this episode of CNN 10.

