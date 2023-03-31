Former President Donald Trump boards his airplane before flying to Iowa to campaign on March 13.
In pictures: The indictment of Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump boards his airplane before flying to Iowa to campaign on March 13.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Updated 6:51 PM EDT, Fri March 31, 2023

History was made Thursday when former President Donald Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury.

It's the first time that a current or former US president has been criminally charged.

The Manhattan district attorney's office has been investigating Trump's alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump is expected to appear in court Tuesday for his arraignment, sources told CNN, and his attorney said he plans to file "substantial" legal challenges. The former president has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the matter and accused Democrats of targeting him politically.

Trump was bracing for an indictment as early as March 18, when he said in a social media post that he expected to be arrested within days. In his post, he appealed to his supporters for action, writing, "Protest, take our nation back."

News of Trump's indictment is seen on the front page of The New York Times on Friday, March 31.
News of Trump's indictment is seen on the front page of The New York Times on Friday, March 31.
David Dee Delgado/Reuters
Reporters and demonstrators were posted outside Trump Tower in Manhattan after news broke of Trump's indictment on Thursday, March 30.
Reporters and demonstrators were posted outside Trump Tower in Manhattan after news broke of Trump's indictment on Thursday, March 30.
Hilary Swift/The New York Times/Redux
Mary Kelley waves a Trump flag near the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate after he was indicted on March 30.
Mary Kelley waves a Trump flag near the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate after he was indicted on March 30.
Josh Ritchie/The New York Times/Redux
Manhattan District Attorney <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/19/politics/alvin-bragg-manhattan-district-attorney-trump/index.html" target="_blank">Alvin Bragg</a> leaves the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse after the grand jury indicted Trump on March 30. Bragg has remained tight-lipped on the details of the Trump probe, which he inherited from his predecessor, Cy Vance, who began the investigation when Trump was still in the White House.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg leaves the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse after the grand jury indicted Trump on March 30. Bragg has remained tight-lipped on the details of the Trump probe, which he inherited from his predecessor, Cy Vance, who began the investigation when Trump was still in the White House.
Dave Sanders/The New York Times/Redux
A person places signs on the ground as anti-Trump protesters gathered outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Monday, March 27.
A person places signs on the ground as anti-Trump protesters gathered outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Monday, March 27.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Trump speaks with reporters on his plane after he held a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, March 25.
Trump speaks with reporters on his plane after he held a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, March 25.
Evan Vucci/AP
Trump leaves after speaking at his rally in Waco on March 25. Trump, who is running for president again, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/25/politics/texas-trump-2024-rally/index.html" target="_blank">railed against what he called "prosecutorial misconduct"</a> and denied any wrongdoing amid investigations in New York, Georgia and Washington, DC.
Trump leaves after speaking at his rally in Waco on March 25. Trump, who is running for president again, railed against what he called "prosecutorial misconduct" and denied any wrongdoing amid investigations in New York, Georgia and Washington, DC.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A supporter high-fives a poster at the site of Trump's rally in Waco on March 25.
A supporter high-fives a poster at the site of Trump's rally in Waco on March 25.
Christopher Lee/The New York Times/Redux
Trump's Mar-a-Lago home is seen in Palm Beach on March 23.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago home is seen in Palm Beach on March 23.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Prosecutors Matt Colangelo, left, and Susan Hoffinger, center, walk outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on March 22.
Prosecutors Matt Colangelo, left, and Susan Hoffinger, center, walk outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on March 22.
Jeenah Moon/The Washington Post/Getty Images
An employee is seen behind the counter at the Trump Tower gift shop in New York on March 21.
An employee is seen behind the counter at the Trump Tower gift shop in New York on March 21.
David Dee Delgado/Reuters
Robert Costello, an attorney who has previously represented Trump allies such as Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/20/politics/michael-cohen-robert-costello-manhattan-grand-jury/index.html" target="_blank">testified before the grand jury in New York</a> for nearly three hours on March 20 after appearing at the request of the former president's legal team. Costello was expected to offer evidence that contradicts testimony provided by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who has admitted to paying $130,000 to Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election to stop her from going public about an alleged affair with the former president. Trump has denied the affair.
Robert Costello, an attorney who has previously represented Trump allies such as Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani, testified before the grand jury in New York for nearly three hours on March 20 after appearing at the request of the former president's legal team. Costello was expected to offer evidence that contradicts testimony provided by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who has admitted to paying $130,000 to Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election to stop her from going public about an alleged affair with the former president. Trump has denied the affair.
Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Media and protesters are seen outside Bragg's office in New York on March 20. A couple of days earlier, Trump said in a social media post <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/18/politics/donald-trump-manhattan-da-arrest-protests/index.html" target="_blank">that he expected to be arrested within days</a>.
Media and protesters are seen outside Bragg's office in New York on March 20. A couple of days earlier, Trump said in a social media post that he expected to be arrested within days.
Mark Peterson/Redux
Evelyn Knapp walks past a Trump flag that his supporters were flying near his Mar-a-Lago home on March 20.
Evelyn Knapp walks past a Trump flag that his supporters were flying near his Mar-a-Lago home on March 20.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republican Club, speaks to members of the media on March 20, a couple of days after Trump said he expected to be arrested. "We are here to show that there is support for President Trump in the bluest area in the country, here in Manhattan," Wax said, <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2023/03/20/pro-trump-protest-turnout-arrest-design-00088015" target="_blank" target="_blank">according to Politico</a>.
Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republican Club, speaks to members of the media on March 20, a couple of days after Trump said he expected to be arrested. "We are here to show that there is support for President Trump in the bluest area in the country, here in Manhattan," Wax said, according to Politico.
Jeenah Moon/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Cohen leaves a Manhattan courthouse after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/13/politics/trump-grand-jury-cohen-testimony/index.html" target="_blank">testifying before the grand jury</a> on March 13. "My goal is to tell the truth," Cohen told reporters before testifying. "My goal is to allow Alvin Bragg and his team to do what they need to do. I'm just here to answer the questions."
Cohen leaves a Manhattan courthouse after testifying before the grand jury on March 13. "My goal is to tell the truth," Cohen told reporters before testifying. "My goal is to allow Alvin Bragg and his team to do what they need to do. I'm just here to answer the questions."
Spencer Platt/Getty Images