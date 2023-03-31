Bob Jordan
Southwest CEO responds to backlash over cancellations
00:38 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
Bob Jordan
Southwest CEO responds to backlash over cancellations
00:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
thomas hoenig
Ex-Fed official argues Fed should continue to raise interest rates
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dave ricks eli lilly ceo cnntm thumb vpx
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 2 15 23
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson Burnett vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
m&m thumb
M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end to the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Southwest Airlines has unveiled an “action plan” to prevent another operational meltdown like the one from last December that left 16,700 flights canceled and 2 million passengers stranded over the busy holiday travel season.

The airline’s plan calls for increasing the availability of winter equipment and staffing at some airports, investing in technology to help it quickly restart operations during extreme weather and improving communication and decision-making processes across departments that handle flight operations.

Southwest Airlines planes parked at Gates D4 and D6 in Terminal 4 of the Sky Harbor International Airport, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (Kirby Lee via AP)
Southwest Airlines planes parked at Gates D4 and D6 in Terminal 4 of the Sky Harbor International Airport, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (Kirby Lee via AP)
Kirby Lee/AP

Southwest explains its meltdown to Congress

Late last year, a winter storm barreled through the United States and disrupted thousands of flights. Although many airlines were able recover relatively quickly, Southwest Airlines didn’t return to normal operations for several days. Crewmembers were left stranded because they were unable to communicate with their dispatchers and schedulers, and the airlines’ legacy technology could not keep up with the rate of changes.

Southwest (LUV) said in the action plan, published Thursday, that it has “taken many weeks of work to sort through the complexity of contributing factors” and the “root causes and lessons learned are guiding our efforts to make Southwest (LUV) better prepared to handle truly extreme winter weather events as we move forward.”

The Dallas-based airline is investing $1.3 billion on technology projects this year, about 25% more than it spent in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic.

Southwest’s meltdown has caught the ire of Congress and its pilot union. The pilots’ union has previously testified that the operation was held together by “duct tape” and that the airlines’ technology failures were predictable and avoidable because the system has failed multiple times “with increasing frequency and magnitude.” The Department of Transportation is also investigating the airline.

In January, Southwest reported a loss for the fourth quarter because of the fiasco and warned the costs from those problems will result in another loss in the first quarter. The meltdown cost the airline about $800 million.