A child cries on a bus leaving The Covenant School after a deadly shooting at the school in Nashville on Monday, March 27.

Three 9-year-old children and three adults were killed Monday at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville.

It was the deadliest US school shooting in nearly a year.

The shooter was identified by police as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old former student at The Covenant School. Hale was shot and killed by police who responded to the scene.

Police say the attack was targeted and involved prior planning. The shooter had drawn detailed maps of the school, police said, including entry points to the building.

A citywide vigil was held on Wednesday. "Just two days ago was our worst day," Mayor John Cooper said. "Our heart is broken."

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.