A child cries on a bus leaving The Covenant School after a deadly shooting at the school in Nashville on Monday, March 27.
The week in 33 photos
Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/AP

Updated 8:31 PM EDT, Thu March 30, 2023

Three 9-year-old children and three adults were killed Monday at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville.

It was the deadliest US school shooting in nearly a year.

The shooter was identified by police as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old former student at The Covenant School. Hale was shot and killed by police who responded to the scene.

Police say the attack was targeted and involved prior planning. The shooter had drawn detailed maps of the school, police said, including entry points to the building.

A citywide vigil was held on Wednesday. "Just two days ago was our worst day," Mayor John Cooper said. "Our heart is broken."

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

People block a busy highway during a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, March 26. For months, hundreds of thousands of Israelis<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/03/27/middleeast/gallery/israel-judicial-reform-protests/index.html" target="_blank"> have been taking to the streets</a> to protest proposed changes to the country's legal system.
Amit Elkayam
Iowa basketball player Kate Martin celebrates Sunday, March 26, after the Hawkeyes defeated Louisville<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/27/sport/caitlin-clark-march-madness-final-four-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> to advance to the Final Four</a>.
Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are flanked by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, during a welcoming ceremony in Berlin on Wednesday, March 29. It marked the start of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/29/europe/gallery/king-charles-visits-germany/index.html" target="_blank">Charles' first overseas state visit as monarch</a>, and it was the first time a head of state had been officially welcomed at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate rather than the official residence of the German president.
Ronny Hartmann/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian military paramedics tend to a wounded serviceman as they move him away from the front lines near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 23. He was hit by shrapnel in the arm and leg, but his injuries were not life-threatening, according to Agence France-Presse.
Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
The sun rises in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, March 29.
Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images
San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee is defended by Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner during an NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 26. San Diego State won 57-56 to advance to its<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/26/sport/ncaa-tournament-final-four-san-diego-miami/index.html" target="_blank"> first Final Four in school history</a>.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
A woman looks at extensive storm damage in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Saturday, March 25. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/28/us/mississippi-tornado-mother-child/index.html" target="_blank">An outbreak of storms and tornadoes </a>left a trail of destruction that killed at least 21 people in Mississippi alone.
Rory Doyle/The New York Times/Redux
Nana the polar bear plays with a ball at the Hanover Adventure Zoo in Hanover, Germany, on Friday, March 23.
Moritz Frankenberg/DPA/AP
A woman in a Starbucks Workers Union shirt becomes emotional as Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO, prepares to testify before a US Senate committee on Wednesday, March 29. US Sen. Bernie Sanders was among those <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/29/business/howard-schultz-testimony-starbucks/index.html" target="_blank">who pressed Schultz on the coffee company's labor practices</a>.
Kenny Holston/The New York Times/Redux
A woman hugs two girls during a vigil for the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/28/us/victims-covenant-school-shooting-nashville/index.html" target="_blank">school shooting victims</a> in Nashville on Monday, March 27.
Liam Kennedy/The Tennessean/USA Today Network
Drag queen Brigitte Bandit, left, testifies against an anti-drag show bill in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, March 23. Texas is one of the Republican-led states that are considering legislation to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/05/politics/drag-show-legislation/index.html" target="_blank">restrict or prohibit drag show performances in the presence of children</a>.
Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network
Riot police face protesters during clashes in Paris on Thursday, March 23. Workers in France <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/23/business/france-national-strike-pension-reform/index.html" target="_blank">staged a national strike that day</a>, protesting a retirement-age increase that was pushed through parliament without a vote.
Kiran Ridley/Getty Images
Tourists pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Fuzhou, China, on Tuesday, March 28.
VCG/Getty Images
A giant meatball, made with a tiny amount of woolly mammoth DNA, is presented at a science museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday, March 28. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/28/world/mammoth-meatballs-cultured-meat-climate-scn/index.html" target="_blank">The publicity stunt </a>was the work of Vow, an Australian cultured meat startup.
Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/25/politics/texas-trump-2024-rally/index.html" target="_blank">campaign rally in Waco</a>, Texas, on Saturday, March 25. Trump, who is running for president again, railed against what he called "prosecutorial misconduct" and denied any wrongdoing amid investigations in New York, Georgia and Washington. On Thursday, a grand jury in Manhattan<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/30/politics/donald-trump-indictment/index.html" target="_blank"> voted to indict Trump</a>, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. It's the first time in American history that a current or former president will face criminal charges. The Manhattan district attorney's office has been investigating Trump in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election. Trump released a statement in response to the indictment claiming it was "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A lion is seen at Planète Sauvage, an animal park in Port-Saint-Pere, France, on Wednesday, March 29.
Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images
Hindu devotees pray in the Sarayu River in Ayodhya, India, on Thursday, March 30. It was for the Rama Navami festival that celebrates the birthday of the Hindu God Rama.
Manish Swarup/AP
A crying migrant leans on an ambulance as a person she knows is attended to by medics in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Monday, March 27. At least 38 people died <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/28/americas/mexico-migrants-fire-intl/index.html" target="_blank">when a fire broke out </a>at a government-run migrant detention center in Ciudad Juarez.
Omar Ornelas/The El Paso Times/AP
Girls attend the first day of school in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, March 25. But high school remained closed for girls for the second year since the Taliban returned to power.
Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
A protester throws a bottle at the Lebanese Central Bank building in Beirut on Friday, March 24. The country has been in a<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/22/asia/lebanon-banks-shut-holdups-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> financial crisis</a> since 2019.
Hassan Ammar/AP
This aerial photo, taken on Tuesday, March 28, shows an area affected by a landslide in Alausi, Ecuador. The deadly landslide was triggered by months of heavy rain.
Marcos Pin/AFP/Getty images
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during a civil trial in Park City, Utah, on Friday, March 24. A Utah jury later<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/30/entertainment/gwyneth-paltrow-ski-collision/index.html" target="_blank"> found her not liable</a> in a 2016 ski collision case. Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, sued Paltrow over lasting injuries he said he sustained when the two collided at a resort in Park City more than seven years ago. Paltrow testified that Sanderson skied into her, and she sought $1 in damages, plus attorneys' fees, in her counterclaim. The jury deliberated for a little over two hours before returning their verdict in favor of Paltrow.
Rick Bowmer/Pool/Getty Images
Iowa's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/27/sport/caitlin-clark-march-madness-final-four-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Caitlin Clark</a> shoots a 3-pointer during the NCAA Tournament game against Louisville on Sunday, March 26. Clark became the first player in NCAA Tournament history — men's or women's — to record a 40-point triple-double. She finished with 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as Iowa won 97-83 to book a spot in the Final Four.
Stephen Brashear/AP
Protesters Addie Brue and Madeline Lederman shout "do something" to Tennessee state Rep. Jeremy Faison, chairman of the House Republican Caucus, as he walks toward the House chamber doors in Nashville on Thursday, March 30. This was a few days after the deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.
Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/AP
Japan's Kaori Sakamoto performs during the gala exhibition of the World Figure Skating Championships on Sunday, March 26. It was a couple of days after she successfully defended her world title.
Issei Kato/Reuters
Eric Reed, left, helps his father, A.C. Warfield, salvage what he can on Sunday, March 26, after a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/28/us/mississippi-tornado-mother-child/index.html" target="_blank">disastrous tornado</a> tore through Rolling Fork, Mississippi.
Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Actress Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Los Angeles premiere for the film "Murder Mystery 2" on Tuesday, March 28.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Britain's King Charles III, left, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, try cheese-making during a visit to Brodowin, Germany, on Thursday, March 30. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/03/29/europe/gallery/king-charles-visits-germany/index.html" target="_blank">See more photos from the King's visit to Germany</a>.
Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage/Getty Images
Alfredo Martinez and his family come back to retrieve their car, which Martinez's wife had abandoned after she became stuck in floodwaters near Corcoran, California, on Saturday, March 25.
Mark Abramson/The New York Times/Redux
Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, left, watches her shot after colliding with Virginia Tech's D'asia Gregg during an NCAA Tournament game on Monday, March 27.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
French high-wire artist Philippe Petit performs above the Great Hall at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, on Thursday, March 23.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
A farm in Corcoran, California, unloads part of its herd at the South Creek Dairy in Earlimart, California, on Saturday, March 25. Epic rainfall that has walloped California's Central Valley since late December has left no place for excess water to go, forcing farmers and emergency crews to race to save dairies, farmland and orchards. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/03/23/world/gallery/photos-this-week-march-16-march-23/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 37 photos</a>.
Mark Abramson/The New York Times/Redux