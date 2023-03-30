President Donald Trump leads a meeting with travel and tourism industry executives to discuss economic response to the coronavirus outbreak in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC.
'They are in something of shock': Haberman on how Trump advisers are reacting
'They are in something of shock': Haberman on how Trump advisers are reacting
'Could not possibly be true': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's DeSantis claim
Hear Pence's reaction to being ruled to testify about Jan. 6
Lawmaker challenged Biden to take away his AR-15 in 2020. See his response when CNN rolled the tape
'Extraordinary moment in American history': Laura Coates on Pence being ordered to testify
Joe Biden in 1987: 'Change' retirement age for Social Security
Inside the first US city to award reparations to Black residents
Ex-Trump official reacts to his Waco rally remarks: Intent was 'extremely clear'
Jan. 6 committee member says Trump's latest comments could get someone killed
Fact checker listened to Trump's rally. Hear what Trump got wrong
Tapper presses GOP lawmaker on letter he sent about possible Trump indictment
Trump bashes DOJ at Waco rally
Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
What FBI told Sen. Warner about threats related to possible Trump indictment
Why Jon Stewart says he doesn't care if Trump goes to jail
Khanna explains why he won't run for Senate
Inside "the most important election" of 2023
CNN  — 

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter – the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges.

The indictment has been filed under seal and will be announced in the coming days. The charges are not publicly known at this time, one source told CNN.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office will reach out to Trump’s attorneys to discuss his surrender to face an arraignment.

CNN has reached out to Trump’s attorneys for comment.

The DA’s office has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election.

DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell/Getty Images/FILE

Manhattan grand jury votes to indict Trump, sources tell CNN

The decision is sure to send shockwaves across the country, pushing the American political system – which has never seen one of its ex-leaders confronted with criminal charges, let alone while running again for president – into uncharted waters.

Trump was caught off guard by the grand jury’s decision to indict him, according to a person who spoke directly with him, but he is preparing a response and is poised to react with either a video message or a statement Thursday night.

While the former president was bracing for an indictment last week, he began to believe news reports that a potential indictment was weeks – or more – away.

“Is this a shock today? Hell yes,” the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity as Trump’s team calculated its response.

The legal action against Trump jolts the 2024 presidential campaign into a new phase – where the former president has vowed to keep running in the face of criminal charges.

Trump has frequently called the various investigations surrounding him a “witch hunt,” attempting to sway public opinion on them by casting himself as a victim of what he’s claimed are political probes led by Democratic prosecutors. As the indictment reportedly neared, Trump urged his supporters to protest his arrest, echoing his calls to action following the 2020 election as he tried to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden.

Trump has long avoided legal consequences in his personal, professional and political lives. He has settled a number of private civil lawsuits through the years and paid his way out of disputes concerning the Trump Organization, his namesake company. As president, he was twice impeached by the Democratic-led House, but avoided conviction by the Senate.

In December, the Trump Organization was convicted on multiple charges of tax fraud, though Trump himself was not charged in that case.

trump cohen stormy daniels 2
Photo Illustration: Getty/Shutterstock/CNNMoney

What to know about NY prosecutors' probe into Trump's role in hush money scheme

Trump’s Republican allies – as well as his 2024 GOP rivals – have condemned the Manhattan district attorney’s office over the looming indictment, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has vowed to launch an investigation into the matter.

Bragg’s office had signaled as recently as early March that they were close to bringing charges against Trump after they invited the ex-president to testify before the grand jury probing the hush money scheme. Potential defendants in New York are required by law to be notified and invited to appear before a grand jury weighing charges. But Trump ultimately declined to appear before the panel.

The long-running investigation first began under Bragg’s predecessor, Cy Vance, when Trump was in office. It relates to a $130,000 payment made by Trump’s then-personal attorney Michael Cohen to Daniels in late October 2016, days before the 2016 presidential election, to silence her from going public about an alleged affair with Trump a decade earlier. Trump has denied the affair.

The latest on Donald Trump's legal issues

At issue in the investigation is the payment made to Daniels and the Trump Organization’s reimbursement to Cohen.

According to court filings in Cohen’s own federal prosecution, Trump Organization executives authorized payments to him totaling $420,000 to cover his original $130,000 payment and tax liabilities and reward him with a bonus. The Trump Organization noted the reimbursements as a legal expense in its internal books. Trump has denied knowledge of the payment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.