Parisis "Gerry" Filippatos
Hear from the attorney for a former Fox News producer who is suing the network
04:17 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
Parisis "Gerry" Filippatos
Hear from the attorney for a former Fox News producer who is suing the network
04:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
thomas hoenig
Ex-Fed official argues Fed should continue to raise interest rates
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dave ricks eli lilly ceo cnntm thumb vpx
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 2 15 23
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson Burnett vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
m&m thumb
M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end to the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Abby Grossberg, the former Fox News producer who accused the right-wing network of pressuring her into giving misleading testimony in the Dominion defamation case, told NBC News Thursday in her first TV interview that she was “bullied, intimidated and coerced” into protecting the right-ring network to keep her job.

“It felt awful. I mean it felt terrible because I knew that I was bullied, intimidated, and coerced into saying that just to keep my job and stay at the company,” Grossberg told NBC. The full interview is set to air Thursday on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.”

Asked why she did that, Grossberg said “Because I made the decision to keep my job so that I can keep paying my bills. It seemed like the safer decision for me at the time.”

Her latest comments echo what she said last week in an interview with CNN’s Oliver Darcy, where she said she filed the lawsuit to protect her career and “expose the lies and deceit” that she says is rampant at the right-wing network.

Fox News contests all of her allegations and denies that its lawyers did anything improper regarding Grossberg. Fox News also denies wrongdoing in the underlying Dominion case, and says it didn’t defame anyone.

Last week, Grossberg filed explosive lawsuits in New York and Delaware accusing Fox News lawyers of pressuring her into providing misleading testimony in the Dominion case – testimony that would protect the network and its top talent. Since filing the lawsuit, she submitted new sworn testimony in the Dominion defamation case that undermines some of Fox’s defenses.

She also claimed in her lawsuit that she had been subjected to a toxic and sexist work environment while at Fox News. The network has vehemently pushed back against these allegations.

After filing the lawsuit, Grossberg was fired from Fox News. The right-wing network said in a statement that she violated corporate rules improperly exposed legally privileged information in her lawsuit.