Pope Francis attends the Consistory for the creation of new Cardinals at the St. Peter's Basilica on August 27, 2022 in Vatican City, Vatican.
Franco Origlia/Getty Images
Rome, Italy CNN  — 

Pope Francis has a respiratory infection and will need to spend “a few days” in the hospital, the Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In recent days Pope Francis complained of some respiratory difficulties and this afternoon he went to Policlinico A. Gemelli for some medical checks,” Bruni said. “The outcome of the same showed a respiratory infection (excluding Covid 19 infection) that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy. Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer.”

