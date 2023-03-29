Britain's King Charles III shakes hands with well-wishers after he was welcomed by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, second from left, at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on Wednesday, March 29.
In pictures: King Charles III's first overseas state visit as monarch
Britain's King Charles III shakes hands with well-wishers after he was welcomed by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, second from left, at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on Wednesday, March 29.
Adrian Dennis/Reuters

Britain's King Charles III arrived in Germany on Wednesday for his first overseas state visit as monarch.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, rolled out the red carpet for Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort. It's the first time a head of state has been officially welcomed at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate rather than at Schloss Bellevue, the official residence of the German president.

The King's trip should have started Sunday in France, but that was scrapped amid strikes and civil unrest in the country.

The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are flanked by Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, at Wednesday's welcoming ceremony.
Annegret Hilse/Reuters
The King shakes hands after arriving at Berlin Brandenburg Airport.
Michele Tantussi/Reuters
Charles and Camilla arrive in Germany on Wednesday.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
People in Berlin wait to greet King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort.
Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters
A man fastens a red carpet in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
Michael Kappeler/picture alliance/Getty Images