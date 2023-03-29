In pictures: King Charles III's first overseas state visit as monarch
Updated 11:09 AM EDT, Wed March 29, 2023
Britain's King Charles III arrived in Germany on Wednesday for his first overseas state visit as monarch.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, rolled out the red carpet for Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort. It's the first time a head of state has been officially welcomed at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate rather than at Schloss Bellevue, the official residence of the German president.
The King's trip should have started Sunday in France, but that was scrapped amid strikes and civil unrest in the country.