March 29, 2023

Today CNN 10 is looking at spring break travel. Industry officials expect 150 million people will travel between March and April this year, but tourism experts say some travelers are wary due to safety concerns, staffing shortages and fears over canceled and delayed flights. Then, CNN 10 has a story from Bangladesh where a technology company is providing financial resources and advice to farmers there, but at what cost? Plus, the story of a women’s high school softball game in Texas which took an unexpected turn when a baserunner pulled off an unbelievable move. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

