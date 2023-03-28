Melanie Coburn
'Dan Snyder rules by fear': Former Washington Commanders employee details allegations
Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

A group led by billionaire Josh Harris and NBA legend Magic Johnson has officially placed a bid to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders from embattled owner Daniel Snyder, a source told CNN on Tuesday.

Harris, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management, is already the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and co-owner of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. CNN confirmed last week that Johnson joined the Harris group.

ESPN, which first reported news of the bid, reports that the Harris and Johnson-led group is offering to pay Snyder’s $6 billion asking price. CNN could not immediately confirm the $6 billion offer price.

A spokesperson for Harris declined to comment. A representative for Johnson, the Los Angeles Lakers hall of famer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Commanders declined to comment.

Magic Johnson and Josh Harris have bid on the Washington Commanders.
Magic Johnson and Josh Harris have bid on the Washington Commanders.
Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos is also interested in potentially buying the Commanders, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

Apostolopoulos is the managing partner of the Triple Group of Companies, a privately owned real estate firm based in Toronto. ESPN reported that Apostolopoulos has submitted a fully-funded $6 billion offer for the Commanders.

Apostolopoulos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Washington franchise, formerly known as the Redskins, was valued at about $5.6 billion by Forbes as of last August. That made the Commanders the sixth-most valuable NFL franchise, behind only the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.

Snyder — who has been accused of fostering a “toxic workplace” in the NFL franchise — said last year that he is considering a sale of the team. At the time, Snyder and his wife, Tanya, announced that they hired Bank of America Securities “to consider potential transactions.”

In February, the Washington Post reported that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos hired an investment firm to research a possible bid for the Commanders team.