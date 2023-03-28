Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41 - Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Federal prosecutors tacked on a 13th criminal charge against Sam Bankman-Fried, accusing the FTX co-founder of bribery in addition to multiple counts of fraud and conspiracy.

The new indictment was unsealed by the Southern District Court of New York on Tuesday.

Bankman-Fried, who is out on a $250 million bond, has already pleaded not guilty to eight criminal counts, and has not yet been arraigned on five others.

A bail hearing was scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The charges stem from what prosecutors have characterized as one of the biggest financial frauds in US history. They say that Bankman-Fried orchestrated a massive fraud, stealing deposits from his cryptocurrency exchange FTX, to finance risky bets at his hedge fund, funnel contributions to American politicians and underwrite a luxury lifestyle for himself and his employees in the Bahamas.

FTX had been one of the buzziest and biggest platforms for trading digital assets before it collapsed into bankruptcy in November.

The 31-year-old Bankman-Fried has previously acknowledged mishandling his business but has denied committing fraud.

Three of Bankman-Fried’s former business partners — Gary Wang, Caroline Ellison and Nishad Singh — have pleaded guilty to numerous charges and are cooperating with investigators.

If convicted on all counts, he could face more than 155 years in prison. A trial has been scheduled for October.

—CNN’s Kara Scannell contributed reporting.