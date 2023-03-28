African Voices

Angélique Kidjo becomes the third artist from Africa to be awarded prestigious music prize

By Samantha Bresnahan, CNN
Updated 4:11 AM EDT, Tue March 28, 2023
Angelique Kidjo is one of three 2023 recipients of the Polar Music Prize. The Beninese singer-songwriter (pictured here performing in September 2022) becomes just the third African artist to win the prize since it began in 1992.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Kidjo joins an esteemed list of musicians, including Bruce Springsteen (pictured performing in Boston, Massachusetts, in March 2023), who won the award in 1997.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Paul McCartney won the prize in its inaugural year. He's pictured performing at the ACL Music Festival at Zilker Park, in Austin, Texas, in October 2018.
Gary Miller/Getty Images
Dizzy Gillespie, American jazz legend, won the Polar Music Prize in 1993.
Thierry Orban/Sygma/Getty Images
Pictured here during a performance in February 2023 in New York City, Yo-Yo Ma was a 2012 recipient of the prize.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Nine-time Grammy winner Joni Mitchell (pictured here in 2022) was the first woman to win when she was awarded the prize in 1996.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Grandmaster Flash took home the 2019 Polar Music Prize, alongside German violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter and The Playing for Change Foundation.
Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty Images
In May 1995, Elton John took home the prize in its fourth year. The legendary artist is pictured here performing at the Grammy Awards in 2018.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Senegal's Youssou N'Dour was a 2013 Polar Music Prize winner. N'Dour, pictured here on stage in Oslo, Norway in 2022, has described himself as a modern griot -- a West African tradition that is part storyteller, part oral historian and singer.
Per Ole Hagen/Redferns/Getty Images
British group Pink Floyd won the prize in 2008. L- R: Nick Mason, David Gilmour, Roger Waters and Rick Wright, pictured in 1973.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
India's Ravi Shankar performs in June 2008 in London, 10 years after winning the Polar Music Prize, which <a href="https://www.polarmusicprize.org/laureates/ravi-shankar/" target="_blank" target="_blank">described him</a> as having "done more than anybody else to build bridges of growing understanding and interest between Eastern and Western music."
Howard Denner/Avalon/Getty Images
In 2002, South African singer Miriam Makeba (pictured here during a 2006 performance) became the first person from Africa to win the coveted prize.
Georgios Kefalas/AP
1998 prize-winner Ray Charles is considered one of the most iconic musicians of all time. The American singer-songwriter, pictured here during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" in 1987, racked up 17 Grammy Award wins out of 37 total nominations.
Chris Haston/NBC/Getty Images
Singer, songwriter and musician Sting (pictured here on stage in Milan in 2022) won the 2017 Polar Music Prize, which called him "<a href="https://www.polarmusicprize.org/laureates/sting" target="_blank" target="_blank">a true citizen of the world.</a>"
Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images
Polar Music Prize winners are a who's who of the music world
CNN  — 

Five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo has been announced as one of three 2023 Polar Music Prize recipients, putting the Benin-born singer-songwriter in rare company.

Founded in 1989 by ABBA manager Stig “Stikkan” Anderson, the Sweden-based Polar Music Prize has been awarded since 1992 and is considered to be among the most prestigious honors in the music industry. Past winners include Paul McCartney (1992), Elton John (1995), Stevie Wonder (1999), Björk (2010), and Sting (2017).

“Having a beautiful voice is one thing,” Kidjo told CNN’s African Voices in a 2018 interview. “You always have to think about what you want to do with that voice.”

She will join only two previous recipients from the African continent: South Africa’s Miriam Makeba in 2002, and Senegal’s Youssou N’Dour in 2013. Honored alongside Kidjo this year will be Chris Blackwell, founder of Island Records in the UK, and Arvo Pärt of Estonia, the world’s most performed living composer, according to a Polar Music Prize press release.

Angélique Kidjo, pictured here during a 2021 performance in Paris, has been announced as one of three recipients of the 2023 Polar Music Prize.
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images For Global Citizen

“To be awarded the Polar Music Prize is humbling,” Kidjo says in the release. “I have no words to say how important this is for me. It comes with a sense of responsibility that is bestowed upon me as an artist to continue to do great work. I will do my best to be a proud recipient of the Prize through my work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, on behalf of the children, and as an ambassador of music, to help create a world in which we can all live in peace.”

The ceremony will take place on May 23 in Stockholm.

