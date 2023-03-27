A Delaware man is now a millionaire after buying a lottery ticket at a grocery store in Florida.
A Delaware man is now a millionaire after buying a lottery ticket at a grocery store in Florida.
Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
CNN  — 

A Delaware man might have visited Florida just for the sun, but he came home $5 million richer.

WASHINGTON, USA - JANUARY 9: Scratch Off games for sale with PowerBall tickets at Best Beer, Wine and Deli in Gaithersburg, Md., USA on January 11, 2015. After no one picked the winning numbers for Saturdays drawing is is estimated the jackpot will rise to a record $1.4 million for the winner. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, USA - JANUARY 9: Scratch Off games for sale with PowerBall tickets at Best Beer, Wine and Deli in Gaithersburg, Md., USA on January 11, 2015. After no one picked the winning numbers for Saturdays drawing is is estimated the jackpot will rise to a record $1.4 million for the winner. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Two-time lottery winner credits his hairstyle for his good luck

Peter Sullivan, 66, took home the jaw-dropping prize after purchasing a $20 scratch-off ticket from a Publix grocery store in Delray Beach, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.

Sullivan, a resident of Millsboro, Delaware, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $3,960,000, the release noted.

The Publix grocery store where Sullivan bought his lucky ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus.

The newly-made millionaire beat astonishing odds to take home his prize. The chances of winning the $5 million prize in the “Gold Rush” game are just 1 in 2,362,500, according to the Florida Lottery’s website.