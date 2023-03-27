CNN —

A female shooter who appeared to be a teenager fatally shot three students and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, before she was shot and killed by police, authorities said.

The shooter, who has not been identified, entered the Covenant School via a side door and was armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun, said Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron. She fired multiple shots on the first and second floors of the school before police fatally shot her on the second floor, Aaron said.

The first call on the shooting came in at 10:13 a.m. and the shooter was dead at 10:27 a.m., he said.

One police officer who responded to the scene was wounded from cut glass, he added. There were no other people wounded.

All three of the students were pronounced dead after arrival at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the medical center said.

The shooting garnered a massive police and fire response, and concerned families gathered outside the school to wait for word of their loved ones.

Parents wait outside near Covenant School in Nashville after the shooting on Monday. WSMV

The incident is the 19th shooting at a school or university so far this year in which at least one person was wounded, according to a CNN tally. Last week, two faculty members were shot and wounded by a student at a high school in Denver, Colorado, and the student was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Covenant School is a private Christian school founded in 2001 as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church. The school teaches preschool through 6th grade, according to its website.

On a typical day it has 209 students and 42 staff members, Aaron said.