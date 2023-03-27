Jerusalem CNN —

Israel’s controversial judicial overhaul legislation, which has sparked huge protests, will be put on hold until the next session of the Knesset, after the Passover recess in April, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Jewish Power party said in a statement Monday.

As part of the deal, a National Guard under Ben Gvir’s ministry will be established, the statement said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet commented on a possible delay.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow…