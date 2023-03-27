Tel Aviv Protest March 26 2023
Watch protesters flood Tel Aviv highway to protest Netanyahu
01:00 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
Tel Aviv Protest March 26 2023
Watch protesters flood Tel Aviv highway to protest Netanyahu
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping make a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. (Photo by Pavel Byrkin / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by PAVEL BYRKIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Zakaria identifies key part of Xi-Putin meeting that could change the world
05:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jill Dougherty Vladifmir Putin Split
Russia expert has theory on why Putin made newest nuclear threat
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
syria drone
In a second attack, 10 rockets targeted US base in Syria
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau on what the world needs to do to handle China's threats
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gen. Wesley Clark vpx
Retired general: This is the decisive terrain to bring Putin to negotiating table
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab Ugandan president anti-gay
Ugandan president: Homosexuals are deviations from normal
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
novak dojokovic becky anderson
CNN anchor asks Djokovic if he regrets not getting vaccinated. Hear his response
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
north korea mock nuclear counterattack
Kim Jong Un reveals nuclear counterattack drills against US and South Korea
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 20, 2023. (Photo by Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI KARPUKHIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what Chinese citizens think of Putin's war in Ukraine
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A road connecting the two cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe is seen damaged following heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi Tuesday, March 14 2023. The unrelenting cyclone that is currently battering southern Africa has killed at more than 50 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night, authorities in both countries have confirmed. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)
World leader calls on G20 countries to 'put their money where their climate change mouth is'
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
XI PUTIN SPLIT 032023
Hear why Kirby thinks Putin-Xi alliance is 'a marriage of convenience not affection'
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AUS dead fish orig
Drone footage shows millions of dead fish blanket river
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
selina wang xi putin pkg 1
How Chinese citizens are reacting to Xi's upcoming visit with Putin
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china youth unemployment
China's youth are struggling to find employment post pandemic. Here's why
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jerusalem CNN  — 

Israel’s political crisis escalated into uncharted territory Monday as the country’s largest trade union announced a “historic” strike shutting down transportation, universities, restaurants and retailers in protest against Prime Minister’s Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul.

All takeoffs from Israel’s main airport, Ben Gurion Tel Aviv, were halted for several hours because of the strike. Workers at the country’s largest port in Haifa stopped working, some universities were shuttered and some of the country’s best-known retailers, including McDonald’s and the shopping mall chain Azrieli Group, announced closures.

The strikes were announced following Netanyahu’s decision on Sunday to fire his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who became the first member of the cabinet to call for a pause in the reforms.

Protesters clash with the police during a rally against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 27.
Protesters clash with the police during a rally against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 27.
Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images
Women dressed as handmaidens from "The Handmaid's Tale" attend a demonstration in Jerusalem on Monday.
Women dressed as handmaidens from "The Handmaid's Tale" attend a demonstration in Jerusalem on Monday.
Ammar Awad/Reuters

Massive spontaneous protests took over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv late Sunday night in response to the Gallant news, with people waving Israeli flags and chanting “democracy.” Protesters lit several fires on the main highway in the city and blocked number of streets and bridges, including the Ayalon Highway.

In his first comments since the announcement, Netanyahu urged protesters to “behave responsibly.”

“I call on all the demonstrators in Jerusalem, on the right and the left, to behave responsibly and not to act violently. We are brotherly people,” he said on Twitter.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have been protesting for months against the planned judicial changes which would give the governing parties more control over Israel’s judiciary.

Israel’s former Prime Minister Yair Lapid urged Netanyahu to reverse the decision to fire Gallant, calling the move a “new low.” He wrote on Twitter that Netanyahu might be able to fire the minister but “cannot fire the people of Israel who are standing up to the insanity of the coalition.”

Thousands streamed into central Tel Aviv on Sunday night in support of the fired defense minister
Thousands streamed into central Tel Aviv on Sunday night in support of the fired defense minister
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

In a statement issued later, Lapid called the past 24 hours “madness,” “loss of control” and “loss of direction.”

“We’ve never been closer to falling apart. Our national security is at risk, our economy is crumbling, our foreign relations are at their lowest point ever, we don’t know what to say to our children about their future in this country. We have been taken hostage by a bunch of extremists with no brakes and no boundaries,” he said.

Calls to ‘stop and recalculate’ reform

Gallant argued for a halt to the judicial reforms in a speech Saturday night, when Netanyahu was out of the country on an official visit to the United Kingdom. Some military reservists have pledged to pull out of their service in opposition to the plans, which critics say would undermine the independence of the judiciary. Gallant said pressing ahead with the proposals could threaten Israel’s security.

His ouster and the mass protests that followed prompted a string of prominent officials to call for a halt to the judicial reform process.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog called on Netanyahu and his government to immediately pause the plans.

“Deep concern hovers over the entire nation. Security, economy, society – everyone is threatened,” Herzog said in the statement.

People hold Israeli flags during a demonstration, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 18, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People hold Israeli flags during a demonstration, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 18, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

A threat to democracy or much-needed reform? Israel's judicial overhaul explained

“The eyes of all the people of Israel are on you. The eyes of all the Jewish people are on you. The eyes of the whole world are on you. For the sake of the unity of Israelis, for the sake of committed responsibility I call on you to halt the legislative procedure immediately.”

Separately, more than two dozen mayors from across Israel declared hunger strike over judicial overhaul on Monday.

Moshe Fadlon, the mayor of the coastal city of Herzliya, posted a statement saying: “Starting tomorrow morning, [we] are launching a hunger strike in Jerusalem opposite the prime minister’s office, demanding an end to the huge crisis and the disaster that Israel is hurtling towards, to prevent the security of the country being affected and for the sake of togetherness and unity of the country.”

The statement was signed by 27 officials, representing a broad spectrum of local authorities across the country.

Amid the protests, Netanyahu is under increasing pressure from his own party.

Economy Minister Nir Barkat, Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar and Diaspora Affairs and Social Equality Minister Amichai Chikli – all members of Netanyahu’s Likud party – also suggested that the prime minister should stop the legislation early on Monday morning.

Barkat, a former mayor of Jerusalem, suggested Netanyahu should “stop and recalculate” his overhaul plan, warning it has brought the country to the brink of civil war.

“The reform is necessary and we will do it – but not at the cost of a civil war,” he said.

Netanyahu on Sunday fired his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who became the first member of the cabinet to call for a pause in the reforms.
Netanyahu on Sunday fired his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who became the first member of the cabinet to call for a pause in the reforms.
Amir Cohen/Reuters

In his speech on Saturday, Gallant said the pause was needed “for the security of Israel,” citing the refusal of some Israel Defense Forces reservists to train in protest at the government plans.

Gallant reiterated that sentiment in a tweet on Sunday after his dismissal: “The security of the State of Israel has always been and will always remain the mission of my life.”

A contentious judicial overhaul

Under the proposals, the government would have control over the appointment of judges, and parliament would gain the power to override Supreme Court decisions.

The government argues the changes are essential to rein in the Supreme Court, which they see as insular, elitist, and no longer representative of the Israeli people. Opponents say the plans threaten the foundations of Israeli democracy.

Protesters lit fires on a Tel Aviv highway Sunday
Protesters lit fires on a Tel Aviv highway Sunday
Nir Elias/Reuters

Part of the plan – which effectively strips the courts of the power to declare a prime minister unfit for office – has already been pushed through.

Critics say Netanyahu is pushing through the changes because of his own ongoing corruption trial; Netanyahu denies this.

CNN’s Richard Allen Greene contributed to this story from Jerusalem, Irene Nasser reported from Hong Kong and Lauren Said-Moorhouse wrote from London.