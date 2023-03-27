People attend a demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, March 26.
In pictures: Protests erupt in Israel over judicial reform
Published 4:56 PM EDT, Mon March 27, 2023

For months, hundreds of thousands of Israelis have been taking to the streets across the country to protest far-reaching changes to Israel's legal system.

Tensions rose further this past weekend when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over his opposition to the planned overhaul, prompting mass street protests and widespread strike action.

Netanyahu announced on Monday that Israel's contentious judicial overhaul legislation will be put on hold until the next session of the Knesset, after the Passover recess in April. The nation's largest labor union called an end to the strike after Netanyahu's announcement.

At its core, the judicial overhaul would give the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, and therefore the parties in power, more control over Israel's judiciary. Opponents say the plan threatens the foundations of Israeli democracy.

People scuffle with police in Jerusalem during a protest outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, on Monday, March 27.
People protest outside the Knesset on March 27.
People attend a demonstration in Jerusalem on March 27.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset on March 27. Netanyahu and his supporters argue that the Supreme Court has become an insular, elitist group that does not represent the Israeli people. They argue the Supreme Court has overstepped its role, getting into issues it should not rule on. Defending his plans, the prime minister has pointed to countries like the United States, where politicians control which federal judges are appointed and approved.
Protesters gather outside the Knesset on March 27.
Israelis protest in Jerusalem on March 27.
Mounted police move in on protesters blocking a highway in Tel Aviv on March 27.
Yair Lapid, Israel's opposition leader and former premier, speaks outside the Knesset on March 27. Lapid urged Netanyahu to reverse his decision to fire Gallant and told the Knesset that the country had been "taken hostage by a bunch of extremists with no brakes and no boundaries."
Protesters wave Israeli flags during a demonstration in Jerusalem on March 27.
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a highway in Tel Aviv on March 27.
Protesters block a highway in Tel Aviv on March 27.
People protest in Tel Aviv on March 26.
A demonstrator wears an Israeli flag as a road is blocked in Tel Aviv on March 26.
Israelis protest in Tel Aviv on March 26.
