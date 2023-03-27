CNN —

Hulu’s “The Kardashians” released a new teaser trailer on Monday for the upcoming third season of their reality show, and it seems the family is trying to manage their legacy.

The relatively tame trailer shows the famous family questioning where loyalties lie and what they’re doing with their “power” and “influence,” but it’s low on footage of some specific comments about hot-button issues that viewers are eager to get insight on, with only vague teases.

“Listen, everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened,” Kim Kardashian says in the trailer, later adding, “Let’s talk about it.”

Let’s.

Could this be a reference to Kim Kardashian commenting on her now-ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West’s antisemitic remarks or is she talking about a new SKIMS launch? Time will tell.

Another plot point viewers may be curious to get answers on is where former couple Khloe Kardashian and professional basketball player Tristan Thompson stand after the dramatic events of last season, where it became known that Thompson fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Khloe Kardashian says in the trailer that “I wish I could tell you this is going to be a mild, relaxing, serene season.”

“It’s not,” she added.

Let’s also not forget that Khloe Kardashian and Thompson have yet to publicly reveal the name of their 8-month-old son, whose birth via surrogate was shown on camera in the Season 2 debut.

The trailer does give us a clips of various sisters crying, Kendall Jenner expressing she’s trying to “protect my peace” and a glimpse of Scott Disick, who was seen less-than-usual last season as his former partner Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship took off.

A synopsis for Season 3 provided by Hulu teases that this season will offer themes of navigating motherhood and co-parenting and that “their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.”

Season 3 of “The Kardashians” will begin streaming on Hulu on May 25.