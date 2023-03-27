Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 28, 2023

Today CNN 10 is looking at protests in Israel where hundreds of thousands of people are rallying against changes to the country’s legal system. The proposed judicial overhaul would give Israel’s parliament more control, but critics say it threatens the country’s democracy and removes checks and balances. Then, CNN 10 is looking at wet weather in California. The state was in a severe drought for years, but now record rain and snowfall have changed conditions. Plus, the story of a CNN Hero who is a fitness instructor with very special students and a musician who earned a spot in the Guinness World Records, on this episode of CNN 10.

