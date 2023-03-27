exp First-Citizen Bank and Trust buys SVB | 032704ASEG1 | CNNI BIZ_00002001.png
First Citizens Bank to purchase assets of Silicon Valley Bank
02:09 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
exp First-Citizen Bank and Trust buys SVB | 032704ASEG1 | CNNI BIZ_00002001.png
First Citizens Bank to purchase assets of Silicon Valley Bank
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
thomas hoenig
Ex-Fed official argues Fed should continue to raise interest rates
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dave ricks eli lilly ceo cnntm thumb vpx
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 2 15 23
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson Burnett vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
m&m thumb
M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end to the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
London CNN  — 

Europe’s banks are not yet in the clear, a top EU regulator said Monday, two weeks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States unleashed turmoil in the global banking sector.

José Manuel Campa, the head of the European Banking Authority (EBA), told a German newspaper that European lenders remained vulnerable following the demise of SVB and the subsequent emergency rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS.

“The risks in the financial system remain very high,” he told Handelsblatt.

He added that rapidly rising interest rates were taking their toll.

“Such a dramatic change in interest rates not only increases the opportunities for banks to make money, but also the risks.”

The EBA is keeping a close eye on the issue of unrealized losses on bank balance sheets. Such losses on US Treasuries held by SVB — one consequence of a historic campaign by central banks to fight inflation by hiking borrowing costs — contributed to its failure.

The regulator is currently finalizing a study of the effects of interest rate risks on European banks, which it started working on in the fall.

“The investigation is not yet concluded, but I can say already today that we don’t expect to find major institutions with significant solvency risks arising from unrealized losses,” Campa said.

What next?

Still, regulators and investors are on edge about potential pockets of vulnerability in the banking sector.

SVB’s downfall was caused by a loss of confidence, which became a self-fulfilling prophecy as clients spread alarm on social media and yanked their cash from the bank.

Meanwhile, years of mismanagement and scandal at Credit Suisse left it particularly exposed to a broad sense of unease about banks. An eventual collapse in confidence among the lender’s investors and customers led to a hastily brokered sale to UBS, its larger Swiss competitor, as authorities became increasingly concerned it could fail and trigger a wider financial crisis.

The turmoil recently spread to Deutsche Bank, Germany’s biggest lender. Its shares fell sharply on Friday as investors worried it could be the next weakest link.

The bank has been a problem child for years. Over the past decade, it racked up billions of dollars in losses as it lagged bigger Wall Street rivals and paid the price of its own string of scandals. It has gone through several strategy changes, major restructurings and mass layoffs.

However, it has rebounded strongly under CEO Christian Sewing, reporting the highest annual pre-tax profit in 15 years last month.

— Anna Cooban contributed reporting.