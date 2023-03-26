5 Things to Know

storm forecast video 03 26 2023
See where new dangerous storms could hit
01:45 - Source: CNN

Start your week smart: Deadly storms, factory explosion, LA schools, Trump probes

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Published 9:04 AM EDT, Sun March 26, 2023
CNN  — 

When is the last time you looked at your credit card statement? Not just your balance — the actual charges. Chances are there are recurring fees for a streaming service you stopped watching or a membership to a gym you haven’t visited since Covid came to town. Many people keep paying because canceling is such a headache, so the US government is stepping in to make it easier to cancel free trials and subscriptions.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• As Mississippi picks up the pieces after deadly tornado-spawning storms, more than 20 million people are under the risk for severe storms across much of the South and parts of the Midwest today. The powerful storms and tornadoes that pummeled the region Friday night killed at least 26 people and injured dozens more.

• At least three people are dead and four are unaccounted for following an explosion at a candy factory in eastern Pennsylvania, and hope of finding more survivors is waning, according to local officials. The explosion occurred at the R.M. Palmer Co. facility in West Reading.

• The Los Angeles Unified School District and Service Employees International Union Local 99 reached a deal following a three-day strike, officials said. The union represents about 30,000 custodians, cafeteria workers and bus drivers and was calling for increased wages and better working conditions.

• Donald Trump baselessly railed against what he called “prosecutorial misconduct” at a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, denying any wrongdoing amid investigations in New York, Georgia and Washington. The probe into Trump’s role in an alleged hush money payment scheme to an adult film star is believed to be nearing its end.

• Gwyneth Paltrow, the award-winning actress facing a civil trial for a 2016 skiing crash at a Utah resort, testified that she “froze” when a man allegedly skied directly into her back, causing them to collapse to the ground as their skis tangled together.

The week ahead

Tuesday

As he gears up for a likely reelection campaign, President Joe Biden kicks off a three-week tour to highlight his signature legislative accomplishments as the impacts of those laws begin to be felt around the country, according to a White House official. The “Invest in America” tour will see Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and nearly a dozen Cabinet members hit more than 20 states — including key battleground states like Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Wednesday

Biden co-hosts the second Summit for Democracy — a virtual gathering of world leaders, civil society and private-sector leaders intended to promote democracy in the face of rising autocracies. The first summit, which included representatives from 100 governments around the globe, was held in December 2021.

March 29 is also National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Friday

March 31 is the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Saturday

Russia assumes the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for a one-month term. The last time Russia held the rotating Security Council presidency was February 2022 — the same month it launched its invasion of Ukraine. According to the UN, the primary responsibility of the Security Council is the “maintenance of international peace and security.”

And it’s the first day of the annual spaghetti harvest in Switzerland.

One Thing: Mexico, beyond the border

In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, actress and activist Eva Longoria joins the show to discuss her new CNN series “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico” and how the influence of colonization has shaped the country’s cuisine over time. Listen here for more.

Photos of the week

Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Lyon, France, on Thursday, March 23.
Laurent Cipriani/AP
Taylor Swift performs on stage as she kicked off her "Eras Tour" in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday, March 17.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, March 21. Xi's three-day visit to the Russian capital was an opportunity for the two to showcase their close personal rapport amid the pomp of a state visit — and lay out how they could advance a world order that counters one they see as led by Washington and its democratic allies.
Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via Getty Images
This long-exposure photo shows the Terran 1 rocket being launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday, March 22. Terran 1, which startup Relativity Space called the "world's first 3D-printed rocket," suffered an engine issue after launch and failed to reach orbit.
Malcolm Denemark/AP
Ukrainian servicemen fire a howitzer at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 21. Weeks of Russian attacks have forced thousands of people from Bakhmut and decimated its infrastructure. Ukrainian forces continue to defend the city.
Sergey Shestak/AFP via Getty
Japanese players celebrate after star Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to defeat Team USA in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday, March 21. It's the third time Japan has won the event.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Evelyn Knapp, a supporter of former US President Donald Trump, waves to passersby outside of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, March 20. Trump is the subject of several major investigations as he forges ahead with his 2024 presidential campaign, and he said last weekend that he expected to be arrested in connection with the yearslong investigation into a hush money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels. But as of Thursday, no decisions on charges had been made by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg.
Lynne Sladky/AP
A man washes clothes on the banks of the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati, India, on Wednesday, March 22.
Anupam Nath/AP
A large ship, the Research Vessel Petrel, is partially tipped over at a port in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Thursday, March 23. Thirty-three people were injured when the ship, sitting in a dry dock, was dislodged from its holding.
Jane Barlow/AP
US President Joe Biden awards actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus with the National Medal of Arts during a White House ceremony on Tuesday, March 21. She was one of 12 artists and groups who received the honor on Tuesday. Other recipients included actress Mindy Kaling, designer Vera Wang and singers Bruce Springsteen and Gladys Knight.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters gesture toward police officers during a rally in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, March 20. Raila Odinga, the country's opposition leader and former prime minister, has called for weekly nationwide protests against the high cost of living.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images
A US Army helicopter transports a howitzer during a joint military drill in Pocheon, South Korea, on Sunday, March 19.
Ahn Young-joon/AP
Miami's Jasmyne Roberts, left, and Destiny Harden celebrate after they upset No. 1 seed Indiana in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 20.
Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
People load their belongings aboard the Iron Ore freight train as it stops at a station in Choum, Mauritania, on Sunday, March 19.
Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images
A swimming pool sits on the edge of a cliff Thursday, March 16, following a landslide in San Clemente, California. As storms have pummeled the state in quick succession since late December, more soil has become oversaturated and vulnerable to flooding and mudslides.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden holds Hodge, the son of US Rep. Jimmy Gomez, after speaking at a White House event on Thursday, March 23.
Susan Walsh/AP
Players from Indiana and Miami are reflected off the glass of a suite during an NCAA Tournament game in Albany, New York, on Sunday, March 19.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Actor Jason Sudeikis, center, is joined by other cast members of the show "Ted Lasso" as they visited the White House briefing room on Monday, March 20. With Sudeikis, from left, are Toheeb Jimoh, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and Brendan Hunt. Sudeikis said they are teaming up with US President Joe Biden to make sure Americans know about the options that are available to help with mental health.
Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux
Members of the French National Assembly hold signs after a no-confidence vote against President Emmanuel Macron's government on Monday, March 20. Two no-confidence votes failed, clearing the way for Macron's pension reforms to be implemented.
Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images
A migrant squeezes through the fence of a ranch in La Joya, Texas, where she and others were detained by US Border Patrol agents on Tuesday, March 21. They had been hiding in thick brush after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico.
Adrees Latif/Reuters
People in Tel Aviv, Israel, protest against their government, and its plans to overhaul the nation's judicial system, on Saturday, March 18.
Oren Alon/Reuters
From left, "Succession" cast members Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Nicholas Braun attend the show's season 4 premiere party in New York on Monday, March 20.
Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet/The New York Times/Redux
The Wisconsin women's hockey team celebrates after defeating Ohio State to win the NCAA championship on Sunday, March 19. Wisconsin has now won seven national titles in women's hockey.
Justin Berl/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
Dr. Giovannina Anthony, second from left, hugs her attorney after a Wyoming district court judge temporarily blocked a state abortion ban on Wednesday, March 22. Anthony, an OB-GYN, was a plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging the ban.
Kathryn Ziesig/AP
People perform Tarawih prayers at a mosque in Solo City, Indonesia, to mark the start of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, on Wednesday, March 22.
Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images
Leon Edwards celebrates after he defeated Kamaru Usman to defend his UFC welterweight title on Saturday, March 18. Edwards won by majority decision.
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Hot-air balloons float above the Pyramid of the Moon in Teotihuacán, Mexico, on Monday, March 20.
Henry Romero/Reuters
Miguel Aparicio holds a young bull in the back of a car in La Calera, Colombia, on Thursday, February 16. Aparicio, who runs a farm animal shelter, had to hop in the car and chase after the calf after it ran away.
Fernando Vergara/AP
Joe Munden Jr., right, celebrates after Fairleigh Dickinson upset No. 1 seed Purdue in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17. It is only the second time in history that a No. 16 seed has defeated a No. 1.
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
A worker dries vermicelli at a factory in Prayagraj, India, on Wednesday, March 22. Vermicelli is used to make traditional sweet dishes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Sanjay Kanojia/AFP via Getty Images
Brown University freshman Olivia Pichardo became the first woman to play in a Division I baseball game on Friday, March 17. She pinch-hit in the bottom of the ninth, grounding out to first base, during a game against Bryant in Providence, Rhode Island. After the game, Pichardo said she wants more girls to know it is possible for them to play baseball: "I just hope that young girls can watch and see that this is possible; that it's not just a dream but it is a tangible goal they can have."
Brown Athletics
Britain's Prince William meets with members of the Polish military while making an unannounced trip to a military base near the Ukrainian-Polish border on Wednesday, March 22. He also met with British troops stationed there, praising both groups for their "cooperation in the support of the people of Ukraine and their freedom."
Yui Mok/AP
Security personnel make way for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, as he arrives to appear in court in Lahore, Pakistan, on Friday, March 17. A top Pakistani court suspended an arrest warrant for Khan, giving him a reprieve to travel to Islamabad and face charges in a graft case without being detained.
K.M. Chaudhry/AP
Saint Mary's Mitchell Saxen, left, and UConn's Donovan Clingan compete for a ball during an NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Wolverhampton's Ruben Neves takes a shot during a Premier League match against Leeds in Wolverhampton, England, on Saturday, March 18.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Caroline Ouko, the mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son during a news conference in Dinwiddie, Virginia, on Thursday, March 16. Otieno, 28, was smothered to death earlier this month at a state mental health facility, a prosecutor said. Seven Henrico County sheriff's deputies and three hospital security guards have been charged with second-degree murder. Otieno's family said the aspiring rapper was having a mental health crisis when he died.
Daniel Sangjib Min/AP
Elizabeth Willson and Garland Phillips have a picnic breakfast amongst the blooming cherry blossoms in Washington, DC, on Monday, March 20. See last week in 36 photos.
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
This week in 37 photos

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and Streaming

“Succession” kicks off its fourth and final season tonight at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. CNN’s Brian Lowry says the show retains its “trademark ferocity and a clear sense of purpose, in a world where high-stakes financial transactions and dysfunctional family dynamics go hand in hand.” (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico” premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on CNN. Sign up for the Unlocking Mexico newsletter.

“Tetris,” a movie about the surprising origins of one of the most addictive video games in history, comes to Apple TV+ on Friday. 

In Theaters

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” which is based on the fantasy role-playing game, hits the big screen Friday.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

March Madness rolls on later today with the first two games of the Women’s Elite 8 and the last two games of the Men’s Elite 8. Florida Atlantic and Connecticut won last night to advance. Looking ahead, the Women’s Final Four is Friday and the championship game is Sunday, April 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Men’s Final Four is Saturday and the championship game is Monday, April 3, at 9 p.m. ET.

Thursday is Opening Day for Major League Baseball. The season gets underway at 1:05 p.m. ET when the Braves play the Nationals and the Giants face the Yankees.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz here to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 46% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’

It’s time to root, root, root for the home team … and if this doesn’t make you feel like you’re at the ballpark, nothing will. (Click here to view)

