Food pods and vertical farming could help us grow crops on Mars

Even before we reached the moon, humans had been making plans to send people to Mars, and in recent years, the dream has looked closer to becoming reality. NASA plans to have boots on the red planet in the 2030s, while Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans to get there even sooner.

The difficulty isn’t solely getting astronauts to Mars but also sustaining them once they’re there; you can’t simply grow potatoes in its soil – despite what Matt Damon would have you believe in the movie “The Martian.”

With an atmosphere 100 times thinner than Earth’s, only half the amount of sunlight, no known accessible fresh water, and average temperatures of -81 degrees Fahrenheit, Mars is the most challenging environment in which humans have ever planned to produce food.

A startup called Interstellar Lab believes it may have the solution. The Paris and Los Angeles-based company has designed a controlled-environment capsule system that could one day allow crops to be grown in space.

The face of a bear appears to take shape on the Martian surface in this new image taken by the HiRISE camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Two craters create the eyes, a circular fracture shapes the face, and a V-shaped collapse structure represents the nose. NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona The Curiosity rover discovered this rock, smaller than a penny, that resembles a flower or piece of coral within Gale Crater on February 24. The small pieces in this photo were created billions of years ago when minerals carried by water cemented the rock. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS NASA's Curiosity rover used two cameras to create this selfie in front of "Mont Mercou," a rock formation that stands 20 feet tall. JPL-Caltech/MSSS/NASA The Ingenuity helicopter captured this color image of Mars from 16 feet above the planet's surface in April 2021. It's the first color image ever taken during flight by a rotorcraft on Mars. JPL-Caltech/NASA This perspective of Mars' Valles Marineris hemisphere, from July 9, 2013, is actually a mosaic comprising 102 Viking Orbiter images. At the center is the Valles Marineris canyon system, over 2,000 kilometers long and up to 8 kilometers deep. JPL-Caltech/NASA This 2016 self-portrait of the Curiosity Mars rover shows the vehicle at the Quela drilling location in the Murray Buttes area on lower Mount Sharp. JPL-Caltech/MSSS/NASA This photo of a preserved river channel on Mars was taken by an orbiting satellite, with color overlaid to show different elevations. Blue is low and yellow is high. NASA The European Space Agency's Mars Express mission captured this 2018 image of the Korolev crater, more than 50 miles across and filled with water ice, near the north pole. ESA/DLR/FU Berlin The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter used its HiRISE camera to obtain this view of an area with unusual texture on the southern floor of Gale Crater. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona Cooled lava helped preserve a footprint of where dunes once moved across a southeastern region on Mars. But it also looks like the "Star Trek" symbol. NASA Although Mars isn't geologically active like Earth, surface features have been heavily shaped by wind. Wind-carved features such as these, called yardangs, are common on the red planet. On the sand, the wind forms ripples and small dunes. In Mars' thin atmosphere, light is not scattered much, so the shadows cast by the yardangs are sharp and dark. JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/NASA These small, hematite-rich concretions are near Fram Crater, visited by NASA's Opportunity rover in April 2004. The area shown is 1.2 inches across. The view comes from the microscopic imager on Opportunity's robotic arm, with color information added from the rover's panoramic camera. These minerals suggest that Mars had a watery past. JPL-Caltech/Cornell/USGS/NASA This image shows seasonal flows in Valles Marineris on Mars, which are called recurring slope lineae, or RSL. These Martian landslides appear on slopes during the spring and summer. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona Mars is known to have planet-encircling dust storms. These 2001 images from NASA's Mars Global Surveyor orbiter show a dramatic change in the planet's appearance when haze raised by duststorm activity in the south became globally distributed. JPL-Caltech/MSSS/NASA This composite image, looking toward the higher regions of Mount Sharp, was taken in September 2015 by NASA's Curiosity rover. In the foreground is a long ridge teeming with hematite. Just beyond is an undulating plain rich in clay minerals. And just beyond that are a multitude of rounded buttes, all high in sulfate minerals. The changing mineralogy in these layers suggests a changing environment in early Mars, though all involve exposure to water billions of years ago. JPL-Caltech/MSSS/NASA InSight's seismometer recorded a "marsquake" for the first time in April 2019. NASA/JPL-Caltech From its perch high on a ridge, Opportunity recorded this 2016 image of a Martian dust devil twisting through the valley below. The view looks back at the rover's tracks leading up the north-facing slope of Knudsen Ridge, which forms part of the southern edge of Marathon Valley. JPL-Caltech/NASA HiRISE captured layered deposits and a bright ice cap at the Martian north pole. JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona/NASA Nili Patera is a region on Mars in which dunes and ripples are moving rapidly. HiRISE, onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, continues to monitor this area every couple of months to see changes over seasonal and annual time scales. JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona/NASA NASA's Curiosity rover captured its highest-resolution panorama of the Martian surface in late 2019. This includes more than 1,000 images and 1.8 billion pixels. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS This image, combining data from two instruments aboard NASA's Mars Global Surveyor, depicts an orbital view of the north polar region of Mars. The ice-rich polar cap is 621 miles across, and the dark bands in are deep troughs. To the right of center, a large canyon, Chasma Boreale, almost bisects the ice cap. Chasma Boreale is about the length of the United States' famous Grand Canyon and up to 1.2 miles deep. JPL-Caltech/MSSS/NASA A dramatic, fresh impact crater dominates this image taken by the HiRISE camera in November 2013. The crater spans approximately 100 feet and is surrounded by a large, rayed blast zone. Because the terrain where the crater formed is dusty, the fresh crater appears blue in the enhanced color of the image, due to removal of the reddish dust in that area. JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona/NASA This dark mound, called Ireson Hill, is on the Murray formation on lower Mount Sharp, near a location where NASA's Curiosity rover examined a linear sand dune in February 2017. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS Is that cookies and cream on Mars? No, it's just polar dunes dusted with ice and sand. CaSSIS/ESA/Roscosmos The cloud in the center of this image is actually a dust tower that occurred in 2010 and was captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The blue and white clouds are water vapor. MSSS/JPL-Caltech/NASA HiRISE took this image of a kilometer-size crater in the southern hemisphere of Mars in June 2014. The crater shows frost on all its south-facing slopes in late winter as Mars is heading into spring. JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/NASA The two largest quakes detected by NASA's InSight appear to have originated in a region of Mars called Cerberus Fossae. Scientists previously spotted signs of tectonic activity here, including landslides. This image was taken by the HiRISE camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaisance Orbiter. JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/NASA This image is the first photograph ever taken from the surface of Mars. It was taken on July 20, 1976, by the Viking 1 lander shortly after it touched down on the planet. NASA The best photos of Mars Prev Next

“A multi-planet species”

“Interstellar Lab is the pursuit of a child’s dream in the context of the climate crisis on Earth,” says CEO Barbara Belvisi. “At the youngest age, I dreamt of becoming a multi-planet species and to live under domes on other planets, surrounded by plants.”

Belvisi spent a year with engineers at NASA AMES Space Portal before launching Interstellar Lab in 2018. Its Nutritional Closed-Loop Eco-Unit System, or “NUCLEUS,” is a modular structure composed of nine cube capsules designed to provide a nutritious diet for four astronauts for the duration of a two-year mission. Belvisi says it is capable of producing fresh microgreens, vegetables, mushrooms, and even edible insects.

“The initial focus was to build a regenerative food production system to advance sustainable farming on Earth,” says Belvisi. “But I asked, ‘what if the technology we will need to live in space could help us live more sustainably on Earth?’ That’s how the concept of advanced controlled-environment modules for Earth and space was born.”

In 2021, the design was among the winners of Phase 1 of NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge, and in January this year, NASA announced NUCLEUS among the 11 Phase 2 finalists.

NUCLEUS is moving now to a lab in Cape Canaveral, Florida, to participate in the challenge’s final phase, with the winners announced in April.

Interstellar Lab's Nutritional Closed-Loop Eco-Unit System. Interstellar Lab

Agriculture in harsh environments

Inside the NUCLEUS capsule cubes, plants are grown in vertical crop systems, the method many scientists consider to be the best option for Martian agriculture.

Vertical farming is a method of growing crops without soil in a controlled environment, delivering nutrient-rich water straight to a plant’s roots. It can use significantly less water and fertilizer than traditional outdoor agriculture, and by continuously recirculating water, it creates very little waste.

A large-scale example of this method in use can be found at the Emirates Crop One facility in Dubai, the world’s biggest vertical farm. According to Crop One, its Dubai farm covers 330,000 square feet of vertical growing space and produces 1 million kilograms (more than 2 million pounds) of crops every year, including kale, spinach, and arugula.

Deane Falcone, Crop One’s chief scientific officer, says that the principles can be applied to essentially any harsh environment.

“One of the fundamental advantages of this indoor growing is that we can put it in Dubai, we could put it in the extreme cold – basically anywhere,” explains Falcone. And other than water and artificial light, “it’s independent of resources.”

According to Falcone, if a vertical farm were to be used on Mars, water could be extracted from ice sheets below the planet’s surface, while light could be supplied either by a system of mirrors to magnify the natural sunlight or using lamps powered by solar and wind energy.

Falcone considers vertical farming in a fully sealed and controlled environment to be “the only option for agriculture on Mars,” although some scientists are researching growing plants directly in the Martian soil. With vertical farming, “you control the daylight hours, you have a lot of influence over what the plant will do,” he says. “You can encourage flowering simply by changing the timing of the lighting.”

This Crop One facility in Dubai is the world's largest vertical farm. Emirates-Crop One

Falcone points out that in the absence of gravity, such as during the expected nine-month journey to Mars, the most common form of vertical farming, hydroponics (growing in water), wouldn’t work. “All of Earth’s large-scale farms rely on gravity,” he explains. “We’re growing in a tray of water that’s flowing, (and) that water is held in the tray by gravity.”

It’s a problem encountered aboard the International Space Station, where crops are already grown using artificial lights. Seeds are planted in a nutrient-rich substrate inside sealed chambers that are scattered with fertilizer pellets. To counter the lack of gravity, astronauts must painstakingly administer water to the roots of individual plants – a system that wouldn’t be feasible at the scale required to feed a whole crew.

Falcone suggests an alternative method, known as aeroponics, which would deliver water to contained roots using a mist.

Once on the surface of Mars, and under the influence of Martian gravity, a hydroponic vertical farm system could be used, housed in an environment like Interstellar Lab’s NUCLEUS.

But Falcone predicts a much larger space will be required. “The system has to be something that you can rely on day after day to provide food,” he says. “It could also be tailored to deliver breathable air as oxygen is created by the plants growing there. You’d have to have a pretty large-scale system to enable continuous output of food and additional products such as oxygen.”

“The only option”

The foods that could be grown in these systems and served up to Martian settlers are imagined in “Dinner on Mars: The Technologies That Will Feed the Red Planet and Transform Agriculture on Earth,” a book by Lenore Newman, director of Food and Agriculture Institute at the University of the Fraser Valley, and Evan Fraser, director of Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph, both in Canada.

“The key to sustaining life on Mars is an extremely intensive, closed loop, efficient food system,” says Newman.

Fraser says that by using LED light and a nuclear reactor for energy, “pretty much anything is possible in a Martian environment.”

“On Mars, you have to close the loop. You have to pay close attention to anything you’re losing from or putting into the system,” says Fraser. “It’s a nice thought exercise to remind us what we could do on Earth if we really doubled down.”

Fraser believes this kind of technology could help us use resources more efficiently on Earth, and reduce carbon emissions.

“The vertical farming industry have done a remarkable job of reducing labor, water, and costs such as land costs. They are achieving a huge amount of productivity per square acre, per hour of worker and per liter of water use,” says Fraser.

When asked whether they thought that vertical farming was a good option for sustaining life of Mars, both Newman and Fraser answer in unison: “It’s the only option.”