CNN —

Selena Gomez is once again asking people to be kinder to Hailey Bieber.

The singer and actress posted a note to her Instagram Story portion of her verified social media account on Friday, writing “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.”

“This isn’t what I stand for,” Gomez’s note reads. “No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

All of this comes a month after social media was buzzing with speculation that Bieber and her friend Kylie Jenner were making reference to Gomez in a series of social media posts.

Hailey Bieber is married to Gomez’s ex boyfriend, singer Justin Bieber, and their fan bases are often pitted against each other.

Last September, Hailey Bieber spoke out on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast about hate she’s received from some Gomez fans since she and her husband first got engaged. Gomez later said on TikTok “It’s not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen.”

A few weeks later the two women posed together at the annual Academy Museum Gala held in Los Angeles.