Never underestimate the creative powers of Adam Sandler.

He’s an accomplished comedian, singer-songwriter, director, producer, screenwriter and actor whose movies have made billions at the box office. He’s also the 2023 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Sandler received the honor at a ceremony in Washington, DC last weekend, set to air exclusively on CNN Sunday night. Until then, here are ten times Sandler has proved his versatile talent.

‘Funny People’

Adam Sandler and Seth Rogen in "Funny People." Universal Studios

In 2009’s “Funny People,” Sandler plays a comedian who receives a terminal cancer diagnosis. In an effort to create a meaningful friendship, he mentors an up and coming comic with twists and turns along the way. Sandler brings depth to the role of the aging comic.

‘Punch-Drunk Love’

Emily Watson and Adam Sandler in 'Punch-Drunk Love.' IMDB

“Punch-Drunk Love” was the movie where Sandler proved he could pull off dramatic acting. In the 2002 film, Sandler plays a businessman with a violent temper who falls in love with his sister’s coworker played by Emily Watson.

‘Uncut Gems’

Adam Sandler in 'Uncut Gems.' Uncut Gems/A24/Sikelia Productions

Sandler stars as Howard Ratner, a jeweler and gambling addict who gets caught up in debt. The 2019 film is considered by some to be the best performance of Sandler’s career.

The ‘Chris Farley Song’

Chris Farley Song - SNL

Sandler was close to Farley, who died tragically at 33 from a drug overdose in 1997. More than twenty years after his death, Sandler still gets emotional when he sings the “Chris Farley Song.” He performed the song in his Netflix special, “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh,” and in May 2019 as host on “Saturday Night Live.”

Gaps Girls at the Foodcourt on ‘SNL’

Gaps Girls at the Foodcourt - SNL

While Farley steals the show here, Sandler plays the perfect sidekick, a woman who works at The Gap, watches too much Court TV and nearly breaks when Farley can’t stick to a diet.

Sandler being Sandler off-camera

Conan O’Brien on What It’s Like Being Adam Sandler’s Neighbor

In a 2022 appearance by Conan O’Brien on Howard Stern’s SiriusXm show, the comedian shared what is was like being Sandler’s neighbor in Los Angeles.

“No one just goes to someone else’s house and knock on the door,” he said, adding that Sandler will stand outside the gate at his home yelling “Coney! Coney!”

‘Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh’

ADAM SANDLER: 100% FRESH | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

In his 2018 Netflix special, Sandler plays music, invites his English bulldog on stage and brings viewers to tears. It’s a masterpiece.

‘Happy Gilmore’

Carl Weathers and Adam Sandler in 'Happy Gilmore.' Universal/Everett Collection

In this 1996 film, Sandler played Happy Gilmore, a man-boy who wants to be a professional hockey player. When his grandmother faces losing her home, Happy joins a golf tournament to try to save her house.

‘The Wedding Singer’

Adam Sandler in "The Wedding Singer." New Line Cinema/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“Julia…Gulia?”

In this 1998 classic, Sandler plays Robbie, a wedding singer, who falls for Julia, a waitress, played by Drew Barrymore. But both are engaged to different people.

‘The Waterboy’

Henry Winkler and Adam Sandler in 'Waterboy.' Touchstone Pictures/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Sandler plays a waterboy for a college football team who gets a shot to join the team. At the time, the comedy opened in first place at the box office.

