Ted Lasso takes questions from the White House, a pilot makes history and an adorable zoo tortoise stuns handlers; these are the must-watch videos of the week.
Ted Lasso takes White House podium
The cast of “Ted Lasso” visited the White House briefing room, where star Jason Sudeikis took a question from a “familiar face.”
Happy birthday to Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming shared a moving message about caring for her husband actor Bruce Willis as he celebrates his 68th birthday.
Historical landing
Polish pilot Lukasz Czepiela made history after landing a plane on a helipad at the top of a 56-story hotel in Dubai.
Mr. Pickles named ‘playa’
90-year old tortoise named Mr. Pickles is a stud. CNN’s Jeanne Moos introduces his sweet little pickles.
Boxers vs. T. Rex
Hilarious experiment pits two boxer dogs against a guy dressed as a Tyrannosaurus rex. CNN’s Jeanne Moos has the dino vs. pups play-by-play.