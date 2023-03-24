CNN  — 

Ted Lasso takes questions from the White House, a pilot makes history and an adorable zoo tortoise stuns handlers; these are the must-watch videos of the week.

Ted Lasso takes White House podium

Jason Sudeikis is flanked by fellow Ted Lasso cast members Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham
'Ted Lasso' star takes question from 'familiar face' at White House press briefing
The cast of “Ted Lasso” visited the White House briefing room, where star Jason Sudeikis took a question from a “familiar face.”

Happy birthday to Bruce Willis

screengrab bruce willis birthday demi moore ig
Bruce Willis' wife shares moving message on husband's 68th birthday
Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming shared a moving message about caring for her husband actor Bruce Willis as he celebrates his 68th birthday.

Historical landing

Luke Czepiela of Poland lands as first person in history an airplane (a CubCrafters Carbon Cub UL) on the helipad of the Burj al Arab Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 14, 2023. // Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202303140492 // Usage for editorial use only //
Pilot makes history after landing on top of a 56-story hotel
Polish pilot Lukasz Czepiela made history after landing a plane on a helipad at the top of a 56-story hotel in Dubai.

Mr. Pickles named ‘playa’

Mr Pickles Dad 1
'Mr. Pickles,' zoo's 90-year-old tortoise, stuns handlers with adorable surprise
90-year old tortoise named Mr. Pickles is a stud. CNN’s Jeanne Moos introduces his sweet little pickles.

Boxers vs. T. Rex

Boxers Vs T Rex 3
See pair of boxer dogs go crazy over inflatable T. rex in their backyard
Hilarious experiment pits two boxer dogs against a guy dressed as a Tyrannosaurus rex. CNN’s Jeanne Moos has the dino vs. pups play-by-play.