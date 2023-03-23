CNN —

A US contractor was killed on Thursday in Syria after a suspected Iranian-affiliated drone struck a facility housing US personnel in northeast Syria, the Pentagon said in a statement Thursday.

Five US service members and an additional US contractor were wounded in the strike.

In response, President Joe Biden authorized a precision airstrike “in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC),” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in the statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.