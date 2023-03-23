Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

March 24, 2023

Today CNN 10 is looking at the latest news from Capitol Hill where the CEO of TikTok is the sole witness at a House Energy and Commerce Committee Hearing. The app which has a reported 150 million US users could be potentially banned over national security concerns. And CNN 10 is going to France where the country is facing protests over the government’s plan to overhaul the pension system. Then, CNN 10 has a story that’s un-bear-ably cute on professional bear huggers. This and more on today’s episode of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. Last Friday, the International Criminal Court issued a war crimes arrest warrant for what international leader?

2. Large amounts of what natural phenomenon is a growing threat to tourism in the Caribbean and now parts of Florida?

3. Protesters are upset at the government`s plans to give parliament the power to potentially overrule Supreme Court decisions in what country?

4. Featured in Tuesday’s show, in what country will Harry Potter fans be able to immerse themselves in some of the series most iconic moments?

5. In what U.S. city did the union representing school custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and other support staff hold a strike this week?

6. A recent study trained what insect to solve puzzles, proving they’re organized, smart and coachable?

7. At Fort Sill in Oklahoma the U.S. is training soldiers from what country on U.S. weapons systems?

8. Researchers at Columbia University recently set out on a mission to create what dessert through 3D printing?

9. In France, citizens are protesting the government’s plan to raise the national retirement age to what?

10. The CEO of what major social media app appeared before congress on Thursday to answer questions about the app’s security and data?

