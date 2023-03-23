bill ford executive chairman ford motor company
Bill Ford on electric pickup truck: 'We are way ahead of everybody else'
02:58 - Source: CNNBusiness
Top business news 16 videos
bill ford executive chairman ford motor company
Bill Ford on electric pickup truck: 'We are way ahead of everybody else'
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
thomas hoenig
Ex-Fed official argues Fed should continue to raise interest rates
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dave ricks eli lilly ceo cnntm thumb vpx
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 2 15 23
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson Burnett vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
m&m thumb
M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end to the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Ford (F) said it will lose $3 billion on its sales of electric vehicles to consumers this year, but it still expects to hit the profit targets it set for this year of between $9 billion and $11 billion.

Ford said those EV losses and the overall profit both come before expenses from interest and taxes. The $3 billion loss is roughly equal to what it lost on EVs on that basis the last two years combined. It said it lost about $900 million in 2021 and $2.1 billion in 2022. It’s the first time it gave a breakout of the results from its EV operations.

But it said it still expects EVs to start making money soon, going from a 40% operating loss margin last year, when it sold about 96,000 EVs, bringing in $5.3 billion in revenue, to about an 8% profit margin by the end of 2026. It expects increased production of EVs to bring global product of those vehicles to a 2 million annual rate by the end of that year.

Ford cut the price of one of its EVs, the Mustang Mach E, earlier this year, and Tesla has also cut the price of its lower-priced models in various markets around the world.

While both the Mach E and the F-150 Lightning EV pickup have a long list of waiting customers, Ford CEO Jim Farley said during an earnings call earlier this year that Ford encountered numerous problems with their production, making the ramp up of EVs much more expensive than it had anticipated.

“We didn’t know that our wiring harness for Mach-E was 1.6 kilometers longer than it needed to be. We didn’t know it’s 70 pounds heavier and that that’s [cost an extra] $300 a battery,” he said on a call with investors. “We didn’t know that we underinvested in braking technology to save on the battery size.”

Farley said these and other cost problems meant that Ford “left about $2 billion of profit on the table.”

Ford, which will be meeting with investors later Thursday, released financial data on EVs early Thursday that will be shown as part of that presentation.

The manufacturing technology in the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center is just as innovative as the F-150 Lightning. It is the first Ford plant without traditional in-floor conveyor lines and instead uses robotic Autonomous Guided Vehicles to move F-150 Lightning trucks from workstation to station in the plant. Due to high demand, the current model year is no longer available for retail order. Contact your dealer for more information.
The manufacturing technology in the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center is just as innovative as the F-150 Lightning. It is the first Ford plant without traditional in-floor conveyor lines and instead uses robotic Autonomous Guided Vehicles to move F-150 Lightning trucks from workstation to station in the plant. Due to high demand, the current model year is no longer available for retail order. Contact your dealer for more information.
Ford

Ford Mustang Mach-E has a mile of wires it doesn't need. That's a big deal

The presentation will detail how Ford will report results going forward, no longer breaking out profits and losses by geographic region but by product line instead.

“Ford Blue” is the segment for consumer vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE) and hybrid vehicles, “Ford Model e” is the segment for EVs, and Ford Pro for commercial vehicles, including both ICE and EVs.

Last year it had earnings before interest and taxes of $6.8 billion from Ford Blue, $3.2 billion from Ford Pro, in addition to $2.7 billion from Ford Credit, which covered the losses from last year. It expects to make about $7 billion from Ford Blue and $6 billion from Ford Pro this year, although profits from Ford Credit are expected to fall by about 50% to $1.3 billion.