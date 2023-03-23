kfc double down2
The big business of Frankenfoods
01:39 - Source: CNNMoney
Food and Drink 16 videos
kfc double down2
The big business of Frankenfoods
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNNMoney
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NA Negroni
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vid thumb grain 1
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cromwell starbucks protest
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tip culture
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kebab launch moos high
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
McDonalds
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN  — 

Fans who are missing McDonald’s “Snack Wraps” can soon get their fix at a rival.

Beginning Monday, in a move that could attract customers clamoring for the return of the fan-favorite food, Wendy’s is adding a new grilled chicken ranch wrap to its menu For $6.29, Wendy’s said customers will get diced grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce and ranch sauce in a warm tortilla wrap.

Wendy’s wrap is slightly different than McDonald’s version, because the chain “didn’t want to mess around with a McBland snack wrap dupe,” said Carl Loredo, Wendy’s chief marketing officer. He told CNN that grilled chicken is used in place of crispy chicken thta was in McDonald’s wrap because he said Wendy’s fans are looking for “lighter and more portable menu items.”

Wendy's is selling a McDonald's Snack Wrap of their own.
Wendy's is selling a McDonald's Snack Wrap of their own.
Wendy's

The new menu item is also a heartier version of the spicy chicken “Go Wrap” that Wendy’s discontinued in 2020, when fast food chains were simplifying their menus because of Covid-19. Loredo said the new wrap is more of a meal, rather than a snack, and has the “freshness you see in our salads wrapped up in a portable offering.”

McDonald’s (MCD) eliminated “Snack Wraps” in 2016 because franchisees reportedly complained that they were too complicated to make. Some franchisees continued to serve them until 2020 when McDonald’s (MCD) phased them out completely.

Fans have long been demanding McDonald’s bring back their snack wraps, with a Change.org petition surpassing 17,000 signatures and daily mentions on Twitter asking for its return.

Last November, McDonald’s on Twitter joked about the wraps “its easier to order snack wraps than it is to get these tickets,” sparking rumors that the food was returning, but the chain squashed that saying there are “no plans” to bring them back.

Fast food chains are often battling for consumers’ attention, especially when many offer similar menu items. So, selling a beloved menu item could prove to be an advantage for Wendy’s against its much larger competitor. Of course, Wendy’s isn’t the only chain to serve wraps: Chicken-centric chains, including Kentucky Fried Chicken and Chick-fil-A, sell their own versions.

Also new to Wendy’s menu next week are a grilled chicken Cobb salad ($7.99) and a blueberry pomegranate lemonade that Loredo expects to become a social media hit because of its “unique purple hue.”

However, two menu items are disappearing: The grilled chicken sandwich and southwest avocado salad.