A male student shot and wounded two adult faculty members at a Denver high school on Wednesday, according to Mayor Michael Hancock.

One is in surgery and the other is stable and able to talk about what happened, he said.

Denver Police said in a Twitter post that they were responding to a shooting at East High School in Denver, Colorado.

“At this time, two adult victims have been located and transported to area hospitals. It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene, and investigators are working to develop additional info,” according to a follow-up Denver Police tweet.

Denver Public Schools said in a tweet the victims were two adult faculty members.

School officials will be implementing a “controlled release” of students once police allow, according to a tweet from Denver Public Schools.

Students who commuted themselves will be escorted to their cars, students who ride the bus will be held on campus until their bus arrives, and students who are dropped off by a parent can be picked up from a separate location, the tweet says.

East High School has about 2,500 students across 9th through 12th grades and is the largest and highest-performing comprehensive high school of all Denver Public Schools, according to the school system.

The high school is located in the City Park neighborhood of the Colorado capital and is considered a Denver Historic Landmark for its architecture in the Jacobethan Revival style. The clock tower atop the school is similar in style to Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, the school website notes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.