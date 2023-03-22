exp Federal reserve alan blinder FST 03224PSEG1 cnni business_00061030.png
CNN  — 

Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser, met with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and other leading Wall Street CEOs on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter told CNN.

The meeting comes as the banking industry remains in turmoil following the biggest bank failures since 2008.

Brainard, the director of the White House National Economic Council, met with Dimon and other big bank CEOs at a Washington event held by the Financial Services Forum, the sources told CNN.

Beyond Dimon, it’s not clear specifically which CEOs met with Brainard but the Financial Services Forum represents the leaders of eight of America’s biggest banks. Its members include Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

It’s not known specifically what Brainard and the bank executives discussed, but US officials and regulators have stayed in close contact with bank industry leaders in the wake of deposit runs that collapsed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this month.

Brainard, who recently moved to the White House from the Federal Reserve, met with Dimon and the other bank CEOs as part of a series of meetings held over the past month with business, labor, advocacy and academic leaders, one of the sources told CNN.

Representatives for both JPMorgan and the White House declined to comment.

News of Dimon’s scheduled meeting with Brainard, the former No. 2 official at the Federal Reserve, was previously reported by Reuters.