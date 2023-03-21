Researchers 3D printed this cheesecake

(CNN) Researchers have been pushing the limits of 3D printing for decades, using the manufacturing technique to churn out consumer goods such as furniture and shoes, human organs and even a rocket. But can the industrial technology be applied to make a fully baked dessert that can be fabricated in your home kitchen?

set out to do just that. A team whipped up a seven-ingredient vegan cheesecake that was assembled and cooked entirely by a 3D-printing machine and — in a new innovation — laser technology, according to a Engineers at Columbia Universityset out to do just that. A team whipped up a seven-ingredient vegan cheesecake that was assembled and cooked entirely by a 3D-printing machine and — in a new innovation — laser technology, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal NPJ Science of Food.

The experiment was a step toward developing practical uses for 3D printing in mechanically assembled food, the researchers said. The machines needed to create and bake a 3D-printed dessert already exist — at least in Columbia Engineering's New York laboratory — but there are not yet troves of cookbooks out there spelling out how the tech can be applied.

"If this (technology) were to hit the market, it's like having an iPod without any MP3 files," said study coauthor Jonathan Blutinger, a mechanical engineer and postdoctoral researcher at Columbia Engineering's Creative Machines Lab. "So there needs to be a place where you can download recipes, create your own recipes, and get some inspiration for what you can actually do with this machine in order for it to really take off in a big way."

Blutinger acknowledged that the concept of 3D printing food can be off-putting to people.

Read More