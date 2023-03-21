CNN —

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team has gone to a federal appeals court to try to block his defense lawyer Evan Corcoran from testifying again to a grand jury in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation.

The appeals court filings, which are sealed, include an emergency request to block a lower-court decision compelling Corcoran to testify after he declined to answer some questions before the grand jury, citing attorney-client privilege.

The new action at the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, referred to in anonymized court records and confirmed by CNN, follows Trump’s loss on Friday before Judge Beryl Howell. On Monday, Corcoran and his lawyers visited the new chief judge of the DC District Court, James Boasberg, who succeeded Howell in the chief position.

The DC Circuit will now review the lower court’s actions in the case and would need to step in to halt the special counsel’s pursuit of Corcoran’s answers.

In the decision from Howell that remains under seal, she decided that Justice Department prosecutors met the threshold for getting more answers from Corcoran, finding that his conversations with Trump may have been part of the advancing of a crime, a source familiar with the order previously told CNN.

Howell’s decision was a monumental ruling in the special counsel’s investigation that could lead to Corcoran providing additional testimony about his interactions with Trump related to national security records found at Mar-a-Lago.

A lawyer for Trump declined to comment on the ongoing dispute on Tuesday. Corcoran and his attorney haven’t responded to questions from CNN.