A pedestrian walks by the First Republic Bank headquarters on March 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Hear what weakened First Republic Bank and triggered $30B bailout
02:26 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
A pedestrian walks by the First Republic Bank headquarters on March 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Hear what weakened First Republic Bank and triggered $30B bailout
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
thomas hoenig
Ex-Fed official argues Fed should continue to raise interest rates
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dave ricks eli lilly ceo cnntm thumb vpx
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 2 15 23
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson Burnett vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
m&m thumb
M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end to the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

JPMorgan Chase’s investment bank has been hired to advise First Republic as the embattled regional bank tries to ease concerns about its financial condition, people familiar with the matter told CNN.

First Republic’s share price has plummeted 90% to record lows over the past month as investors took scrutinized lenders with a high amount of uninsured depositors — a response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this month.

First Republic’s nosedive continued even after 11 of America’s biggest banks, including JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, provided First Republic with a $30 billion rescue last week. Despite that effort, both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings downgraded First Republic’s credit ratings over the weekend.

Now, San Francisco-based First Republic has hired JPMorgan’s investment bank to help management explore its options, including potentially raising additional capital, the people familiar with the matter told CNN.

Both JPMorgan and First Republic declined to comment. News of JPMorgan’s hiring was previously reported by CNBC

First Republic shares rallied 22% in premarket trading Tuesday, rebounding from a 47% plunge on Monday.

Jim Herbert, First Republic’s founder and executive chairman, and CEO Mike Roffler last week expressed their “deep appreciation” to the big banks for their $30 billion lifeline.

“Their collective support strengthens our liquidity position, reflects the ongoing quality of our business, and is a vote of confidence for First Republic and the entire U.S. banking system,” the First Republic executives said in a statement last week.