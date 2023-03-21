Health officials consider another round of bivalent boosters for the most vulnerable Americans

(CNN)US officials are weighing whether to offer people who are at high risk of severe Covid-19 the chance to get another bivalent booster, according to a source familiar with the deliberations, who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to share the details of ongoing discussions.
While most Americans have gladly put pandemic precautions -- including vaccines -- in the rear view, some who are trying to protect themselves or their loved ones from severe illness have been anxiously wondering how soon they can get another shot.
One of them is Michael Osterholm, who directs the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Prevention.
The 70-year-old was quick to get an updated bivalent booster when they were rolled out in the US last fall. The bivalent booster is now recommended for all Americans 5 and older at least two months after their last dose of a vaccine or three months after a Covid-19 infection.
In February, roughly six months after his previous booster, Osterholm asked about topping off his protection with a second bivalent shot, but "I was turned down," he said.
Studies of the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines show that their protection against infection, emergency room visits and hospitalizations fades after six months as levels of neutralizing antibodies in the blood fall. Some protection is left in B-cells and T-cells, components of the immune system that retain a memory of past invaders, though the duration of that protection isn't fully understood.
Last week, Osterholm caught Covid-19 for the first time.
"I have no idea how I caught it," he said. "I was wearing N95s [masks], the whole nine yards."
Osterholm knows that even if he had been able to get a second bivalent booster, he still might have gotten sick -- the Covid-19 vaccines don't provide the kind of sterilizing immunity required to block infections completely -- but he can't help but wonder whether he might have bounced back a little faster.
"I wonder what this would have been like if had gotten it," he said.
As the virus that causes Covid-19 has evolved, it has outsmarted every available kind of passive immunity, the antibodies doctors once gave vulnerable people to augment their own immune defenses. This makes vaccines one of a shrinking number of safeguards left for people at highest risk of severe Covid-19 infections.
Protection from bivalent boosters may be waning
The bivalent vaccines include two kinds of instructions to help the body fight off Covid-19. The first shows it how to recognize the ancestral strain of Covid-19, which is no longer circulating. The second set helps it better recognize and attack the Omicron virus and its descendants.
Data collected by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the vaccine update has boosted protection.