Keanu Reeves had his late co-star Lance Reddick on his mind and on his jacket lapel at Monday night’s premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Reeves, star of the blockbuster franchise, spoke with press about Reddick, who died suddenly last week from natural causes at age 60.

“He was a beautiful, special person,” Reeves told CNN. “(He) was a person of dignity and grace. I just feel really honored and grateful that I had a chance to have met him and worked with him.”

Actor Lance Reddick, seen here in 2010, died Friday at age 60. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Reddick, who played Continental Hotel concierge Charon in the films, appears in the fourth installment of the franchise, which debuts in theaters Friday.

At the premiere, his co-stars wore blue ribbons in honor of Reddick.

Over the weekend, the actor – known for his roles on “The Wire,” “Fringe” and more – was remembered by friends and colleagues in both television and film, as well as the gaming community.

Reddick was the voice of Commander Zavala in Bungie’s Destiny and Destiny 2 video games.

The cast of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' wore blue ribbons to honor late actor Lance Reddick. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” Chad Stahelski, the director of “John Wick: Chapter Four,” and Reeves, said in a joint statement after the news of his passing was made public. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”